Exnode Pay addresses the growing need for a reliable and compliant crypto-processing solution in the international market. Unregulated peer-to-peer (P2P) platforms have caused concerns for businesses due to a lack of transparency and potential financial losses. Exnode Pay offers a secure alternative, fostering trust and mitigating risk.

By expanding its operations into the global market, Exnode Pay offers a reliable and secure payment processing alternative, instilling confidence in businesses of all sizes. With a commitment to transparency, compliance, and innovation, Exnode Pay stands at the forefront of the fight against financial crime, empowering businesses to navigate the complexities of the modern financial landscape easily and confidently.

Exnode Pay delivers a robust suite of features for international businesses, including:

Unparalleled Reliability: 99.9% uptime ensures seamless transaction processing.

Speed and Efficiency: Issuing details are provided in a mere 0.2 seconds, accelerating transactions.

High Conversion Payment Pages: Streamlined checkout experiences optimize conversion rates.

Flexible AML Setup: Tailored solutions cater to individual business needs.

Instant Settlements: Rapid payment transfers with network approval confirmation in under a minute.

Reduced Fees: Less than 1% transaction fees and zero chargebacks minimize costs.

Enhanced Security: No risk of blocking or holding ensures smooth operations.

After six years on the market, Exnode has established itself as a trusted brand in the crypto processing industry. With over $100,000,000 in annual turnover and 132,747 transactions processed per month, Exnode boasts a proven track record of success. The international launch of Exnode Pay signifies the company's commitment to expanding its reach and empowering businesses worldwide.

Through Exnode Pay, businesses can now accept more than 30 cryptocurrencies, creating opportunities for business growth by saving traders up to 80% on commissions compared to traditional banking systems. Exnode Pay offers less than 1% transaction fees, zero chargebacks, no rolling reserve, and a 99.9% success rate.

Finally, Exnode Pay comes with simple integration with readily available SDKs for PHP, Python, and Go. Additionally, 24/7 support ensures a smooth user experience for businesses of all sizes and locations.

About Exnode:

Founded by Vitalii Butok, Exnode has been a trusted provider of secure crypto processing and merchant services for over six years, enabling both small and large businesses to accept popular digital currencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum. The platform facilitates digital currency transactions and blockchain operations. Exnode Pay offers a reliable and secure environment for conducting international payments, empowering businesses to thrive in the evolving digital currency landscape.

