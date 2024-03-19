Global Education Communities Corp. to Participate in Student Housing & University Real Estate Initiative "SHURE" Conference

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2024 / Global Education Communities Corp. ("GECC" or the "Company") (TSX:GEC),(OTCQX International:GECSF) is pleased to announce that the Company's Chairman and CEO, Toby Chu, will be presenting at CAPRE's North American Investment for Student Housing & University Real Estate ("SHURE") Conference on March 26 and 27, 2024 at the Simon Fraser University Burnaby Campus.

SHURE hosts discussions and networking opportunities for professionals and executives instrumental to Canada's student accommodation market and expects over 225 participating firms and their executives to attend.

Event Details

Title: STUDENT HOUSING & UNIVERSITY REAL ESTATE INITIATIVE

Dates: March 26 th and 27 th , 2024

and 27 , 2024 Venue: Simon Fraser University Burnaby

Event website: SHURE: Vancouver & Western Canada | SHURE Initiative

Event agenda: 2024 March SHURE CONFERENCE AGENDA

Event registration page: Register For SHURE: Vancouver & Western Canada | SHURE Initiative

Mr. Chu will share his 30+ years of experience in the international education sector and the past ten years in developing and becoming the largest off-campus student housing provider in Western Canada.

Mr. Chu will participate in two sessions on March 27, 2024.

Session 1 as a panellist member from 10.30 - 11.30 am titled: Investors' Perspective of Secondary Growth Market Opportunities: How Innovative Players are Approaching Non-Core and Tertiary Markets with Higher Cap Rates

Session 2 as a presenter from 12.45 to 1.15 pm in the REX TALK program, discussing the myths and facts about the latest international student trends and exploring the differences in on-campus housing vs. off-campus, highlights his public-private partnerships experience, and exploring various investment opportunities in Canada's student rental market during his past ten years of pioneering the uncharted territory of off-campus student housing throughout Metro Vancouver.

He will also highlight some of the benefits when comparing the student rental market to the traditional market rental investments in today's environment dealing with the rent control imposed by the government, increased interest rates, inflation, and the slowdown of the rental development pipeline causing significant shortage to the rental inventory. Mr. Chu will share his experience dealing with government incentive programs and other complicated issues in the pre and post-COVID environments, as well as ways to maintain a balanced approach to affordable housing for domestic and international students studying in Metro Vancouver.

About GECC:

GECC is one of Canada's largest education and student housing investment companies focused on the domestic and global education market since 1994. GECC operates business and language colleges, student-centric rental apartments, recruitment centres and corporate offices at 41 locations in Canada and abroad. Its education subsidiaries include Sprott Shaw College Corp. (established in 1903), Sprott Shaw Language College, Vancouver International College Career Campus and CIBT School of Business & Technology Corp. GECC offers over 150 educational programs in healthcare, business management, e-commerce, cyber-security, hotel management, emergency paramedic, and language training through these schools. In fiscal 2023, GECC serviced over 14,277 domestic and international students through its educational, rental housing and recruitment subsidiaries.

GECC owns Global Education City Holdings Inc. ("GECH"), an investment holding and development Company focused on education-related real estate such as student-centric rental apartments and education super-centres. In fiscal 2023, GECH operated fifteen properties under the GEC® brand in Metro Vancouver and provided accommodation services to 92 partner schools serving 3,200 students from 71 countries. The total portfolio and development budget under the GEC® brand exceeds $1.2 billion.

GECC also owns Global Education Alliance Inc. ("GEA") and Irix Design Group Inc. ("IRIX"). GEA recruits international students for elite kindergartens, primary and secondary schools, colleges and universities in North America. Irix is a leading design and advertising company based in Vancouver, Canada. Visit us online and watch our corporate video at www.GEChq.com.

