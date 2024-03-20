Midea KWHA Unveils A-Class Energy Efficient Water Heater Salute Series at MCE 2024 Milan

MILAN, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Midea Kitchen and Water Heater Appliances Business Division (Midea KWHA), has launched its latest A-class energy-efficient water heater Salute series at Mostra Convegno Expocomfort (MCE) 2024 Milan, a renowned international exhibition dedicated to HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning), plumbing, and renewable energy.

The Salute series, Midea KWHA's hero product line, boasts top-tier A-class energy efficiency and has cleared the VDE test, demonstrating up to 23% energy savings. The range includes multiple models, all crafted for easy installation and versatility, perfect for existing homes renovation projects or designing new ones.

Furthermore, this series features the innovative MemoU mode, a smart, user-friendly, and energy-efficient option that redefined energy saving. The system intelligently adjusts to users' bathing habits by learning and memorizing their preferences, subsequently predicting their needs to ready the heater. It foresees bathing schedules and efficiently preheats water to the preferred temperature precisely when required. This smart on-demand heating not only offers peace of mind but also delivers significant energy savings.

Take the Salute Flex 30L as an example. Activating the MemoU mode can lead to an annual electricity saving of approximately 300 kWh for a household. This reduction not only trims down electricity costs but also compensates for daily emissions, which is equivalent to the impact of three and a half trees grown for a decade.

After extensive development in the European market, Midea KWHA now proudly offers a comprehensive range of products and solutions specifically designed for Europe, catering to diverse hot water requirements. The product selection includes water heaters powered by clean energy with an energy efficiency rating of up to A+, as well as a variety of storage water heaters and instant water heaters that can be installed near the water point.

As a pioneer in green innovation, Midea KWHA is dedicated to enhancing energy efficiency through cutting-edge products. Embracing innovation and sustainability, the company provides an extensive array of products that elevate living standards while minimizing ecological footprints. Through conscientious design and services, Midea KWHA encourages more households to participate in the collective pursuit of our planet's sustainable future.

