This accreditation extends beyond Europe thanks to mutual recognition by the American Medical Association (AMA) and other international accreditation bodies.

Today marks a significant milestone for the ICPO ACADEMY FOR THERANOSTICS, a groundbreaking initiative developed by the International Centers for Precision Oncology (ICPO) Foundation. We are thrilled to announce the prestigious accreditation form the Union Européenne des Médecins Spécialistes (UEMS), an esteemed institution dedicated to enhancing medical education and professional standards across Europe. This accreditation not only underscores our unwavering commitment to excellence but also solidifies our position as a leader in advancing medical education worldwide. As the foremost European organization representing national associations of medical specialists, the UEMS plays a crucial role in advancing the delivery of high-quality healthcare, promoting continuous professional development, and safeguarding patient safety. Furthermore, the mutual recognition agreement extends beyond Europe, with the American Medical Association (AMA) acknowledging UEMS-EACCME credits, thus expanding the global reach and influence of our educational programs. The primary audience of the ICPO Academy for Theranostics includes clinicians, researchers, physicists, and radiochemists, as well as nurses and technologists, who seek to integrate Radiomolecular Precision Oncology into patient care.

Through its esteemed European Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (EACCME), the UEMS meticulously evaluates and accredits educational initiatives for medical professionals, ensuring they adherence to stringent standards of quality and relevance. This accreditation signifies that the educational programs offered by the ICPO ACADEMY FOR THERANOSTICS have been acknowledged for their excellence and alignment with international standards, providing learners assurance of their educational value and applicability to clinical practice.

One of the key advantages of UEMS accreditation is the automatic recognition of Continuing Medical Education (CME) credits in numerous European countries. This facilitates the professional advancement of healthcare practitioners by enabling them to conveniently access and utilize educational opportunities provided by accredited institutions such as the ICPO Academy for Theranostics. CME credits are vital for physicians to maintain licensure, stay abreast of the latest medical breakthroughs, and continuously enhance patient care.

Prof. Richard P. Baum, President of the ICPO ACADEMY FOR THERANOSTICS, expressed enthusiasm, stating, "We are immensely proud to receive accreditation from the UEMS, a testament to the unwavering commitment of our Foundation to delivering exceptional educational experiences in the field of Radiomolecular Precision Oncology. This accreditation reinforces our dedication to fostering continuous learning and professional development among healthcare professionals, ultimately benefiting patients worldwide. This innovative therapy holds immense promise for revolutionizing cancer treatment, offering personalized approaches that can significantly improve outcomes and quality of life for cancer patients."

Odile Jaume, CEO of the ICPO Foundation, commented on the news of UEMS: "The accreditation from UEMS is a significant milestone for the ICPO ACADEMY FOR THERANOSTICS. It reflects our relentless pursuit of excellence in medical education in the field of Radiomolecular Precision Oncology and underscores our commitment to scale global patient access to this innovative therapy. This recognition solidifies our position as a leading provider of cutting-edge education in this area, empowering healthcare professionals to deliver the best possible care to patients globally."

ICPO ACADEMY FOR THERANOSTICS

Radiomolecular Precision Oncology represents a paradigm shift in cancer care today; therefore, world-class standardized education of healthcare professionals is key to ensuring sustainable patient access on a global scale. The ICPO ACADEMY FOR THERANOSTICS offers a comprehensive online educational program, developed by the ICPO Foundation and powered by its global community of experts. The main objective of the academy program is to disseminate knowledge in Radiomolecular Precision Oncology to improve the outcomes of patients treated with radiopharmaceutical therapies.

The curriculum by the ICPO ACADEMY FOR THERANOSTICS has been developed under the guidance of its President, Prof. Richard P. Baum, a world leader and pioneer in Nuclear Medicine and Radiomolecular Precision Oncology, together with prominent Pillar Leaders, international experts in their respective fields, namely Prof. Vikas Prasad, Prof. Thomas Beyer, Prof. Frank Rösch, Linda Gardner, and Josh Mailman.

The academy offers four pillars: Radiomolecular Precision Oncology, Medical Physics, Radiochemistry, as well as Nursing and Patient Management. It features over 50 hours of content taught by over 30 leaders and experts. The content is available in different languages. The primary audiences of the ICPO ACADEMY FOR THERANOSTICS are clinicians, researchers, physicists, and radiochemists, as well as nurses and technologists, who seek to integrate Radiomolecular Precision Oncology into patient care.

The Radiomolecular Precision Oncology, Medical Physics, and Radiochemistry pillars are accredited by the UEMS. For one of these pillars, participants of the ICPO ACADEMY FOR THERANOSTICS receives 10 credits for their educational training.

About ICPO Foundation

The International Centers for Precision Oncology Foundation (ICPO) is a non-profit organization established in 2019 under German law by leading international medical practitioners and life sciences entrepreneurs. Recognizing a paradigm shift in cancer care from one size fits all to a personalized approach, the ICPO Foundation is helping to build momentum to scale global patient access to Radiomolecular Precision Oncology to support this shift. Therefore the ICPO Foundation aims to develop an international network of physical diagnostic and therapeutic Centers for Precision Oncology organized in a Social Franchise model based on shared know-how, certified education with the ICPO ACADEMY FOR THERANOSTICS, and design and process standardization that enables best clinical practice globally. Furthermore, it is the ICPO Foundation's objective to empower its Centers by embedding them in a highly inclusive Community that spearheads its model and lives up to the Precision Oncology promise, by making it available to all patients in need, irrespective of country or social status.

Learn more about the ICPO Foundation at www.icpo.foundation and about the ICPO Academy for Theranostics at www.theranostics.academy

