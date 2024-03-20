BenevolentAI ("BenevolentAI" or the "Company") (Euronext Amsterdam: BAI), a leader in applying advanced AI to accelerate biopharma drug discovery, today announces that the current Chief Technology Officer (CTO), Dr. Daniel Neil, is leaving the Company at the beginning of April after 7 years at BenevolentAI to relocate to be nearer his family. The Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. James Malone as BenevolentAI's new Chief Technology Officer. James will join at the beginning of April and will be based out of the UK, reporting into BenevolentAI's CEO, Dr. Joerg Moeller.

James has over 20 years' experience in industry and academia, working across data engineering, AI and bioinformatics, as well as building and leading global engineering teams, largely to support biomedical R&D. Prior to joining BenevolentAI, James was Vice President of Engineering at Logically.ai and previously held senior leadership roles at AI life sciences companies BenchSci and SciBite.

At BenchSci, as VP Data Engineering, Machine Learning and Bioinformatics, he was involved in applying best practices in AI and data engineering into R&D, including drug safety and discovery. As Chief Technology Officer at SciBite, James helped build software using ontologies, machine learning and knowledge graphs to analyse scientific data. Prior to this he was at the European BioInformatics Institute (EBI) working on a variety of data sources, such as Open Targets.

James has a PhD in Machine Learning and Bioinformatics and spent two years at Edinburgh University as a Research Fellow in Artificial Intelligence.

Dr. Joerg Moeller, Chief Executive Officer of BenevolentAI, commented: "On behalf of BenevolentAI, I want to thank Daniel Neil for his many achievements and dedication to the Company over many years and wish him well for the future. We are excited to welcome James Malone to BenevolentAI as our new CTO. James' extensive experience is aligned to the problems of drug discovery and development and AI approaches. Specifically, his experience in building technology to support R&D within biotech will help with the continuing development of the BenevolentAI PlatformTM, which is critical for us to deliver cutting edge AI-driven drug discovery."

Dr. James Malone, incoming Chief Technology Officer, commented: I'm excited to join the leadership team at BenevolentAI. I believe the combination of the Benevolent PlatformTM, along with the Company's in-house scientific expertise, gives BenevolentAI strong foundations to continue to advance the use of AI in drug discovery and development to find life-changing treatments for patients."

About BenevolentAI

At BenevolentAI (AMS: BAI), we serve patients by leveraging our proprietary and validated Benevolent PlatformTM that integrates AI and science to uncover new biology, predict novel targets and develop first-in-class or best-in-class drugs for complex diseases. By applying proprietary advanced AI tools, in combination with in-house scientific expertise and wet-lab facilities, BenevolentAI is well-positioned to identify and accelerate novel drug discovery.

The Company's business model presents multiple routes for value creation including discovery collaborations with pharma companies like AstraZeneca and Merck, advancing in-house pipelines to inflection points, and commercialising a suite of knowledge exploration tools. Headquartered in London, with wet labs in Cambridge (UK) and an office in New York, BenevolentAI is at the forefront of reshaping the future of drug discovery and delivering innovative medicines.

