Poolbeg Pharma PLC Announces POLB 001 US Patent Update

Notice of Allowance for Significant POLB 001 Patent in United States

Notice of Allowance for Immunomodulator II further strengthens robust intellectual property portfolio

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2024 / Poolbeg Pharma (AIM:POLB)(OTCQB:POLBF) ('Poolbeg' or the 'Company'), a biopharmaceutical company focussed on the development and commercialisation of innovative medicines targeting diseases with a high unmet medical need, announces that it has received a Notice of Allowance from the US Patent Office in relation to its Immunomodulator II patent application. A Notice of Allowance is a precursor to the expected formal grant of a patent in due course.

POLB 001, a potent and selective Phase II-ready p38 MAP kinase inhibitor (mitogen-activated protein kinase), has strong potential across multiple disease areas. The claims which the US Patent Office have deemed acceptable to grant cover a class of drugs (including POLB 001) for treating hypercytokinaemia (cytokine storm) and for preventing hypercytokinaemia in a patient after an immune response has been triggered. This encompasses cytokine storm induced in any disease indication.

Poolbeg is actively building a comprehensive IP portfolio, with patents in place covering p38 MAP kinase inhibitors for the treatment of severe influenza; and covering POLB 001 for the treatment of hypercytokinaemia. Further patent applications have been filed and have complementary coverage as the Company continues to expand its patent portfolio covering POLB 001 and the wider class of p38 MAP kinase inhibitors, particularlyin respect of cancer immunotherapies, thereby enhancing the value and attractiveness of POLB 001 to potential Pharma partners.

Jeremy Skillington, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Poolbeg Pharma, commented:"This Notice of Allowance is significant for Poolbeg, further strengthening our robust intellectual property for the Company's exciting POLB 001 therapy and enhancing its value for potential partners. POLB 001 has the potential to make breakthrough cancer immunotherapies more accessible to the patients that need them by enabling safer and broader use of these cancer treatments in an outpatient setting. I am excited by the potential of POLB 001 to positively impact global health, it has a compelling data package and there is strong unmet need for an effective therapy for cancer immunotherapy-induced Cytokine Release Syndrome with the market potential in this setting alone exceeding US$10 billion."

About Poolbeg Pharma

Poolbeg Pharma plc is committed to the development and commercialisation of innovative medicines targeting diseases with a high unmet medical need, with a growing emphasis on rare and orphan diseases. Its model focusses upon developing its exciting clinical assets and commercialising approved and marketed drugs to fund the development of its robust pipeline of innovative products, thereby driving significant value creation.

Poolbeg is led by an experienced leadership team with a history of delivering significant shareholder value. The team has been strengthened by the appointment of three former members of the Amryt Pharma plc leadership team, with the intention of repeating Amryt's success and generating near term revenues.

Poolbeg's clinical programmes target large addressable markets including cancer immunotherapy-induced CRS, infectious disease, and metabolic conditions such as obesity with the development of an oral GLP-1R agonist. It uses a cost-effective development philosophy to generate high quality human data to support partnering and further development. Its AI-led infectious disease programmes analyse unique data from human challenge trials to identify clinically relevant drug targets and treatments, leading to faster development and greater commercial appeal.



