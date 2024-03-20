Anzeige
WKN: A1W92K | ISIN: KYG4820C1309
Frankfurt
20.03.24
08:01 Uhr
0,340 Euro
+0,024
+7,59 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
PR Newswire
20.03.2024
80 Leser
A Strategic Cooperation Agreement Signed between Inspur and LATIS

JINAN, China, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspur Communication Information Systems Co., Ltd., (Inspur) and Golden Lattice Investment Company (LATIS) signed a strategic cooperation agreement in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Mr. Cui Hongzhi, Board Chairman of Inspur, and Mr. Khaled Muhtadi, General Manager of LATIS Company, represented the two parties respectively in the signing ceremony.

According to the strategic cooperation agreement, Inspur will provide a comprehensive tower management solution to LATIS, assisting a digital management system establishment, and further exploring modern operational models. Both parties will collaborate on various aspects including tower site operation and maintenance services, and data center design and construction, to jointly serve the local telecommunications market in Saudi Arabia.

LATIS is a Saudi state-owned enterprise established by Public Investment Fund (PIF) in November 2022. The company focuses on enhancing the efficiency of communication tower operation and maintenance through modern means, aiming to become the most advanced tower operator in the Middle East region.

Inspur is a leading Chinese cloud computing and big data service provider with three listed companies, including Inspur Information, Inspur Software, and Inspur Digital Enterprise. Its main business involves computing equipment, software, cloud computing services, next-generation communication, big data, and various application scenarios. It has provided IT products and services to more than 120 countries and regions.

Inspur is strategically positioning itself in the field of next-generation communication, providing data center construction services and network management software for telecommunications operators and other industries, supporting the construction of new digital infrastructure.

Inspur Communication Information Systems Co., Ltd. sales phone number.: 00966543825612

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/a-strategic-cooperation-agreement-signed-between-inspur-and-latis-302092978.html

