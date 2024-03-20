Anzeige
Mittwoch, 20.03.2024
Starke Kurskatalysatoren: Diese Gold- und Kupferaktie bringt Glanz ins Depot
WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Frankfurt
20.03.24
09:15 Uhr
2,680 Euro
+0,040
+1,52 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
20.03.2024 | 08:31
107 Leser
Molten Ventures Plc: HOL-Holding(s) in Company

DJ Molten Ventures Plc: HOL-Holding(s) in Company 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) 
Molten Ventures Plc: HOL-Holding(s) in Company 
20-March-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 
 
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS 
 
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing   Molten Ventures plc 
shares to which voting rights are attachedii: 
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) 
Non-UK issuer 
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") 
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights                                X 
Other (please specify)iii: 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv 
                                   National Treasury Management Agency ("NTMA") 
 
Name                                 Ireland Strategic Investment Fund ("ISIF") 
 
                                   Minister for Finance of Ireland 
                                   Treasury Dock, North Wall Quay, Dublin 1, D01 
City and country of registered office (if applicable)        A9T8, Ireland 
 
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v 
                                   National Treasury Management Agency, as controller 
Name                                 and manager of the Ireland Strategic Investment 
                                   Fund 
                                   Treasury Dock, North Wall Quay, Dublin 1, D01 
City and country of registered office (if applicable)        A9T8, Ireland 
 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:       15/03/2024 
6. Date on which notified (DD/MM/YYYY):               19/03/2024 
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 
                             % of voting rights 
                 % of voting rights   through financial  Total of both in % (8.A Total number of 
                 attached to shares   instruments     + 8.B)          voting rights of 
                 (total of 8. A)     (total of 8.B 1 +              issuervii 
                             8.B 2) 
Resulting situation on the date 
on which threshold was crossed  7.41%          0%         7.41%          14,004,502 
or reached 
Position of previous 
notification (if         8.04%          0%         8.04%          14,004,502 
applicable) 
 
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii 
A: Voting rights attached to shares 
         Number of voting rightsix            % of voting rights 
Class/type of 
shares      Direct         Indirect        Direct             Indirect 
ISIN code (if  (Art 9 of Directive   (Art 10 of Directive  (Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/  (Art 10 of Directive 
possible)    2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)  2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1) EC) (DTR5.1)          2004/109/EC) 
                                                 (DTR5.2.1) 
Ordinary Shares NIL           14,004,502       NIL               7.41% 
(GB00BY7QYJ50) 
 
 
SUBTOTAL 8. A 
 
 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) 
Type of                         Number of voting rights that may be 
financial    Expiration     Exercise/      acquired if the instrument is      % of voting rights 
instrument    datex       Conversion Periodxi 
                             exercised/converted. 
N/A       N/A        N/A         N/A                   N/A 
 
 
                  SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 
 
 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 
(b)) 
Type of    Expiration      Exercise/  Physical or cash 
financial   datex        Conversion           Number of voting rights   % of voting rights 
instrument             Period xi  settlementxii 
N/A      N/A         N/A     N/A        N/A             N/A 
 
 
        7.41%        NIL     NIL 
 
                         SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 
 
 
 
 
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the 
applicable box with an "X") 
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and 
does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) 
issuerxiii 
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the 
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal  X 
entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary) 
                  % of voting rights if it % of voting rights through     Total of both if it 
Namexv               equals or is higher than financial instruments if it equals equals or is higher 
                  the notifiable threshold or is higher than the notifiable  than the notifiable 
                               threshold             threshold 
National Treasury Management 
Agency, as controller and manager 7.41%           NIL                7.41% 
of the Ireland Strategic 
Investment Fund 
 
 
 
 
 
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: 
Name of the proxy holder                   N/A 
The number and % of voting rights held 
The date until which the voting rights will be held 
 
11. Additional informationxvi 
 
 
 
Place of completion Dublin, Ireland 
Date of completion  19/03/2024

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:      GROW; GRW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 
Sequence No.:  310689 
EQS News ID:  1862533 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1862533&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 20, 2024 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
