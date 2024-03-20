DJ Molten Ventures Plc: HOL-Holding(s) in Company

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) Molten Ventures Plc: HOL-Holding(s) in Company 20-March-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS 1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing Molten Ventures plc shares to which voting rights are attachedii: 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) Non-UK issuer 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") An acquisition or disposal of voting rights An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments An event changing the breakdown of voting rights X Other (please specify)iii: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv National Treasury Management Agency ("NTMA") Name Ireland Strategic Investment Fund ("ISIF") Minister for Finance of Ireland Treasury Dock, North Wall Quay, Dublin 1, D01 City and country of registered office (if applicable) A9T8, Ireland 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v National Treasury Management Agency, as controller Name and manager of the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund Treasury Dock, North Wall Quay, Dublin 1, D01 City and country of registered office (if applicable) A9T8, Ireland 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 15/03/2024 6. Date on which notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 19/03/2024 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of voting rights % of voting rights through financial Total of both in % (8.A Total number of attached to shares instruments + 8.B) voting rights of (total of 8. A) (total of 8.B 1 + issuervii 8.B 2) Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed 7.41% 0% 7.41% 14,004,502 or reached Position of previous notification (if 8.04% 0% 8.04% 14,004,502 applicable) 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii A: Voting rights attached to shares Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights Class/type of shares Direct Indirect Direct Indirect ISIN code (if (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive (Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/ (Art 10 of Directive possible) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1) EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1) Ordinary Shares NIL 14,004,502 NIL 7.41% (GB00BY7QYJ50) SUBTOTAL 8. A B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) Type of Number of voting rights that may be financial Expiration Exercise/ acquired if the instrument is % of voting rights instrument datex Conversion Periodxi exercised/converted. N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b)) Type of Expiration Exercise/ Physical or cash financial datex Conversion Number of voting rights % of voting rights instrument Period xi settlementxii N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 7.41% NIL NIL SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X") Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal X entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary) % of voting rights if it % of voting rights through Total of both if it Namexv equals or is higher than financial instruments if it equals equals or is higher the notifiable threshold or is higher than the notifiable than the notifiable threshold threshold National Treasury Management Agency, as controller and manager 7.41% NIL 7.41% of the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund 10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: Name of the proxy holder N/A The number and % of voting rights held The date until which the voting rights will be held 11. Additional informationxvi Place of completion Dublin, Ireland Date of completion 19/03/2024

