Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 20.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Starke Kurskatalysatoren: Diese Gold- und Kupferaktie bringt Glanz ins Depot
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
20.03.24
08:03 Uhr
1,556 Euro
+0,014
+0,91 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,5501,60009:49
Dow Jones News
20.03.2024 | 08:31
113 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
20-March-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
20 March 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 19 March 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities 
Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           60,000     40,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.576     GBP1.344 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.560     GBP1.336 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.571590    GBP1.341496

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 645,387,728 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
412       1.560         XDUB      08:07:10      00069276714TRLO0 
1212       1.562         XDUB      08:07:10      00069276715TRLO0 
7882       1.566         XDUB      09:18:13      00069279063TRLO0 
6597       1.564         XDUB      12:21:30      00069285119TRLO0 
794       1.570         XDUB      13:35:20      00069286907TRLO0 
4436       1.570         XDUB      13:35:20      00069286908TRLO0 
1826       1.570         XDUB      13:35:20      00069286909TRLO0 
6790       1.570         XDUB      14:06:48      00069288325TRLO0 
390       1.576         XDUB      15:15:39      00069291014TRLO0 
294       1.576         XDUB      15:15:39      00069291015TRLO0 
294       1.576         XDUB      15:15:39      00069291016TRLO0 
9552       1.576         XDUB      15:15:39      00069291017TRLO0 
3703       1.576         XDUB      15:15:39      00069291018TRLO0 
3606       1.576         XDUB      15:46:40      00069292240TRLO0 
2931       1.576         XDUB      15:46:40      00069292241TRLO0 
4594       1.576         XDUB      16:12:40      00069293640TRLO0 
1722       1.576         XDUB      16:12:40      00069293641TRLO0 
2965       1.576         XDUB      16:14:40      00069293760TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
1        133.60        XLON      08:07:20      00069276717TRLO0 
1733       133.60        XLON      08:07:20      00069276718TRLO0 
1800       133.80        XLON      09:17:44      00069279055TRLO0 
5722       133.80        XLON      09:17:44      00069279056TRLO0 
7000       134.00        XLON      10:52:45      00069282127TRLO0 
6572       134.20        XLON      14:06:48      00069288324TRLO0 
3000       134.40        XLON      14:15:57      00069288738TRLO0 
3000       134.40        XLON      14:15:57      00069288739TRLO0 
818       134.40        XLON      14:15:57      00069288740TRLO0 
681       134.40        XLON      14:15:57      00069288741TRLO0 
3616       134.40        XLON      14:51:56      00069290187TRLO0 
268       134.40        XLON      14:51:56      00069290188TRLO0 
5789       134.40        XLON      15:23:04      00069291375TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  310684 
EQS News ID:  1862443 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1862443&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 20, 2024 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.