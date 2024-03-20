Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 20.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Starke Kurskatalysatoren: Diese Gold- und Kupferaktie bringt Glanz ins Depot
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 856200 | ISIN: BE0003470755 | Ticker-Symbol: SOL
Tradegate
20.03.24
08:45 Uhr
23,490 Euro
-0,130
-0,55 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
BEL-20
CAC Next 20
1-Jahres-Chart
SOLVAY SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SOLVAY SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
23,26023,89008:57
0,0000,00008:54
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.03.2024 | 08:34
77 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Solvay S.A.: Participation notification by DME Advisors and DME Capital Management


Brussels, March 20, 2024, 08:30 CET - Regulated information

In line with Belgian transparency legislation (Law of May 2, 2007), DME Advisors and DME Capital Management recently sent to Solvay the following transparency notification indicating that they crossed the threshold of 5%.

The notification, dated March 15, 2024, contains the following information:

  • Reason for the notification: acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights Notified by: A parent undertaking or a controlling person
  • Date on which the threshold is crossed: March 8, 2024
  • Threshold of direct voting rights crossed: 5% upwards
  • Denominator: 105,876,416
  • Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held: DME Advisors, LP and DME Capital Management, LP are controlled by DME Advisors GP, LLC. DME Advisors GP, LLC is controlled by David Einhorn.
  • Additional information: DME Advisors, LP and DME Management LP are the discretionary investment managers and exercise the voting rights at their discretion in the absence of specific instructions.
  • Persons subject to the notification requirement:

NameAddress (for legal entities)
David Einhorn 140 East 45th Street, 24th Floor, New York, NY 10023, USA
DME Advisors GP, LLC Corporation Trust Center, 1209 Orange Street, Wilmington, DE 19801, USA
DME Capital Management, LP Corporation Trust Center, 1209 Orange Street, Wilmington, DE 19801, USA
DME Advisors, LP Corporation Trust Center, 1209 Orange Street, Wilmington, DE 19801, USA



Attachments

  • Press release (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/9572aa90-6274-4af2-afe1-0759ff410c09)
  • Greenlight notification (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/c3ddac8d-cc66-426d-ad46-be2a7a65f21b)

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.