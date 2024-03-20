Anzeige
Starke Kurskatalysatoren: Diese Gold- und Kupferaktie bringt Glanz ins Depot
PR Newswire
20.03.2024 | 09:06
Leading executive search firm Redgrave welcomes Malcolm Devine as new consumer partner

LONDON, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Redgrave, a leading executive search, interim, and leadership advisory firm supporting business owners, investors, and leaders, is pleased to announce the appointment of Malcolm Devine as a Partner in their Consumer Practice. Malcolm brings more than 20 years of executive search experience, with a highly developed skillset ideal for supporting clients across the consumer goods industry.

Redgrave logo

With a focus on board and senior leadership positions, Malcolm works across diverse consumer sectors, from food and drink, to tech, beauty, apparel, and more. His global experience spans the UK, Europe, North America, Asia, and Africa, where he's partnered with leading brands, family-owned businesses, and sponsor-backed firms.

David Angel, Managing Partner at Redgrave, expressed his delight about Malcolm's appointment: "Malcolm's deep understanding of the consumer landscape, experience with private equity and family-owned businesses, and passion for people and results make him a perfect addition to our team. We are confident that his extensive knowledge of the sector and his global perspective will help drive continued success for our highly-respected consumer practice."

On his appointment, Malcolm shared: "Redgrave's commitment to purpose-driven partnerships and exceptional client service resonated deeply with me. I'm excited to collaborate with their talented team to deliver impactful solutions for our clients."

Malcolm's addition to the team reinforces Redgrave's commitment to supporting consumer goods clients. His expertise strengthens their leadership team and aligns with their ambition to be the go-to search and leadership advisory partner.

About Redgrave

Redgrave is a global executive search, interim, and leadership advisory firm with a relentless passion for people.

We help leaders shape the future of businesses by delivering solutions that complement their culture and ambition.

Redgrave connects organisations with exceptional talent to drive their growth and success. The firm offers a range of services, including search, executive assessment, executive interim, and talent consulting. Find out more at https://redgravesearch.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2171405/Redgrave_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/leading-executive-search-firm-redgrave-welcomes-malcolm-devine-as-new-consumer-partner-302093298.html

