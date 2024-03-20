Nasdaq Welcomes UAB Partnerystes projektai keturi established by UAB Eika to the Nasdaq Baltic Bond List

Vilnius/Riga/Tallinn, Nasdaq Baltic Market, March 20, 2024 - Nasdaq (NDAQ) announces that bonds issued by UAB Partnerystes Projektai keturi, a project company managed by UAB Eika group were listed to the Nasdaq Baltic Bond List as of today. The issue of bonds in total €8 million was issued in April 2023 and invested by Baltic pension and investment funds to finance a defence infrastructure facility in Šiauliai, Lithuania. The bonds have a maturity date of 28 April 2026 with an early redemption option. "We welcome UAB Partnerystes projektai keturi to the Baltic Bond List and are pleased that Lithuanian companies are taking advantage of the public regulated capital market, which gives listed companies even greater visibility among institutional and private investors. We wish the company all the best and look forward to a successful cooperation in the future," says Saulius Malinauskas, President of Nasdaq Vilnius. "For Eika Group, listing on an international stock exchange is another solid and successful step in the search for alternative sources of financing. By going public, we are confident that we can develop projects for which we can raise capital on the international financial market. On the other hand, the project itself is important for the defence of the entire Baltic region in this turbulent geopolitical period," says Domas Dargis, CEO of UAB Eika. The offering was organised by the Lithuanian branch of Luminor Bank AS. Legal advisors Cobalt Legal and Glimstedt advised on the bond issue, and Intertrust Group acted as the trustee of the bond issue. About UAB Partnerystes projektai keturi UAB Partnerystes projektai keturi was established by UAB Eika in 2018. The project company that has been established by and remains managed by the Infrastructure Development Department at UAB Eika, with the main purpose to tender for public-private partnership projects in Lithuania. The bond issue in April 2023 is intended to finance a defence infrastructure facility in Šiauliai, Lithuania. About UAB Eika UAB Eika was founded in 1993 and is a leading group in the Lithuanian real estate market. The group has built 6,600 apartments and dozens of real estate projects in the office, retail, logistics and hotel sectors with a total area of more than 600,000 square meters. It currently owns a commercial real estate portfolio with a value over EUR 100 million. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering of the Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Vilnius securities exchanges as well as Nasdaq CSD. Read more:nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions, and career opportunities, visit us on "LinkedIn", on "Twitter" @Nasdaq or at Nasdaq.com Media contacts: Birute Jocaite-Šliurpiene birute.jocaitesliurpiene@nasdaq.com +370 61546123