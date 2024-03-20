Anzeige
20.03.2024 | 09:10
Nasdaq Welcomes UAB Partnerystes projektai keturi established by UAB Eika to the Nasdaq Baltic Bond List

Vilnius/Riga/Tallinn, Nasdaq Baltic Market, March 20, 2024 - Nasdaq (NDAQ)
announces that bonds issued by UAB Partnerystes Projektai keturi, a project
company managed by UAB Eika group were listed to the Nasdaq Baltic Bond List as
of today. 

The issue of bonds in total €8 million was issued in April 2023 and invested by
Baltic pension and investment funds to finance a defence infrastructure
facility in Šiauliai, Lithuania. The bonds have a maturity date of 28 April
2026 with an early redemption option. 

"We welcome UAB Partnerystes projektai keturi to the Baltic Bond List and are
pleased that Lithuanian companies are taking advantage of the public regulated
capital market, which gives listed companies even greater visibility among
institutional and private investors. We wish the company all the best and look
forward to a successful cooperation in the future," says Saulius Malinauskas,
President of Nasdaq Vilnius. 

"For Eika Group, listing on an international stock exchange is another solid
and successful step in the search for alternative sources of financing. By
going public, we are confident that we can develop projects for which we can
raise capital on the international financial market. On the other hand, the
project itself is important for the defence of the entire Baltic region in this
turbulent geopolitical period," says Domas Dargis, CEO of UAB Eika. 

The offering was organised by the Lithuanian branch of Luminor Bank AS. Legal
advisors Cobalt Legal and Glimstedt advised on the bond issue, and Intertrust
Group acted as the trustee of the bond issue. 

About UAB Partnerystes projektai keturi

UAB Partnerystes projektai keturi was established by UAB Eika in 2018. The
project company that has been established by and remains managed by the
Infrastructure Development Department at UAB Eika, with the main purpose to
tender for public-private partnership projects in Lithuania. The bond issue in
April 2023 is intended to finance a defence infrastructure facility in
Šiauliai, Lithuania. 

About UAB Eika

UAB Eika was founded in 1993 and is a leading group in the Lithuanian real
estate market. The group has built 6,600 apartments and dozens of real estate
projects in the office, retail, logistics and hotel sectors with a total area
of more than 600,000 square meters. It currently owns a commercial real estate
portfolio with a value over EUR 100 million. 

Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering of the Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq
Riga, Nasdaq Vilnius securities exchanges as well as Nasdaq CSD. Read
more:nasdaqbaltic.com 

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions, and career
opportunities, visit us on "LinkedIn", on "Twitter" @Nasdaq or at Nasdaq.com 



Media contacts:

Birute Jocaite-Šliurpiene
birute.jocaitesliurpiene@nasdaq.com
+370 61546123
