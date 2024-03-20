Anzeige
First North Denmark: Odico A/S - Removal from trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark

Odico A/S (the company) will be removed from trading on Nasdaq First North
Growth Market Denmark due to company being declared bankrupt. 

Trading in the company's shares have been suspended since 15 March 2024 and
will be suspended until the last day the shares are admitted to trading. Last
day of the company's shares being admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North
Growth Market Denmark is 20 March 2024. 

Reference is made to the company's announcements disclosed 18 and 19 March 2024.





ISIN:              DK0061031036             
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Name:              Odico                
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares (of DKK 0.05): 28,780,254 shares (DKK 1,439,012.70)
----------------------------------------------------------------------
CBR No.:             32306497               
----------------------------------------------------------------------
ICB:               5020                 
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:           ODICO                
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:          155529                
----------------------------------------------------------------------







__________________________________________________________________

For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 77 03 33
