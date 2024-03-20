Australian renewable gen-tailer Zen Energy is set to build the second-largest battery energy storage system in the state of South Australia, in a move that is expected to improve the reliability of electricity supply. From pv magazine Australia Zen Energy has confirmed that the construction of the 111 MW/270 MWh Templers battery energy storage system will now commence, as the South Australian company has successfully signed definitive documentation to secure funding from US-headquartered investment giant Stonepeak. Stonepeak, through its portfolio company Peak Energy, has announced a AUD 70 million ...

