Mittwoch, 20.03.2024
Starke Kurskatalysatoren: Diese Gold- und Kupferaktie bringt Glanz ins Depot
WKN: A2PZ0G | ISIN: FI4000410758 | Ticker-Symbol: 49U
München
20.03.24
08:07 Uhr
22,880 Euro
+0,120
+0,53 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
20.03.2024 | 09:46
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: THE SHARES OF MUSTI GROUP PLC REMOVED FROM OBSERVATION SEGMENT

EXCHANGE NOTICE 20 MARCH 2024 SHARES

THE SHARES OF MUSTI GROUP PLC REMOVED FROM OBSERVATION SEGMENT

The shares of Musti Group Plc were transferred to the observation segment on 30
November 2023 on the basis of the Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of
Shares, rule 4.1.1(d). 

The offering period of the public tender offer has ended.

The grounds for transferring the share to the observation segment no longer
exist. 

The purpose of the observation segment is to alert the market to special facts
and circumstances or actions pertaining to the subject issuer or security. The
observation segment is a subset of the Official List. 

Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
