Advanced technology enhances officer safety and transparency on the front-line and for communities

Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) today announced its deployment of 4,000 VB400 body cameras to police forces in Austria. The nationwide rollout will help front-line teams to de-escalate potentially dangerous situations, capture evidence during operations and improve safety and transparency in all interactions.

The latest Global Peace Report stated that Austria is one of the safest countries in the world, but according to the Ministry of the Interior, extremism, smuggling and cybercrime continue to be threats to Austria's security.* To meet these challenges, the Austrian government decided to invest in a number of initiatives to increase safety and security in the country, including the deployment of body cameras for the national police.

"Body cameras have proven to play a crucial role in helping to improve safety at the front line, while also serving as a valuable source of evidence in criminal cases," said Michael Kaae, corporate vice president at Motorola Solutions. "We see an increasing demand for video technology, including body cameras, in-car video and fixed video solutions to help first responders keep their communities safe."

The VB400 body cameras will be provided with VideoManager evidence management software, enabling the secure handling and storage of evidential footage. Officers can easily upload and manage video footage, organized by time, date and location as part of their existing daily workflows. They offer a pre-and post-recording capability to help ensure incidents are captured from the start.

Motorola Solutions has been a trusted partner of public safety organizations in Austria for over 20 years. All public safety organizations including police, fire brigades and emergency services rely on the reliable and secure Tetron network, which uses TETRA digital radio technology from Motorola Solutions.

