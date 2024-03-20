Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 20.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Starke Kurskatalysatoren: Diese Gold- und Kupferaktie bringt Glanz ins Depot
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JHA5 | ISIN: US6936561009 | Ticker-Symbol: PVH
Tradegate
15.03.24
09:30 Uhr
121,00 Euro
-1,00
-0,82 %
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
PVH CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PVH CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
121,00122,0011:34
121,00122,0008:42
PR Newswire
20.03.2024 | 10:06
184 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

TOMMY HILFIGER UNVEILS GEORGIA MAY JAGGER AS SUMMER 2024 WATCH AND JEWELLERY COLLECTION AMBASSADOR

The pop culture icon features in the campaign for the collection of 97 elevated and versatile designs from sleek and contemporary cool styles to sophisticated statement-makers.

LONDON, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tommy Hilfiger unveils style icon Georgia May Jagger as brand ambassador for the Spring Summer 2024 watch and jewellery collection campaign. The star brings Tommy Hilfiger's Classic American Cool DNA to life through her optimism, natural charisma and effortless sense of style. The campaign was shot by Scott Trindle on location in Barcelona, Spain.

Georgia May Jagger Tommy Hilfiger Watches SS24-1

The Spring Summer women's watch collection spotlights the Sport Lux range featuring a bold 40mm case in stainless-steel with ceramic accents, multifunctional movement and crystal indexes. Elevated designs include a dressed-up timepiece with crystal set bezel and tonal dial on link bracelets for a relaxed and cool spring aesthetic. Versatile jewellery styles complete the collection with integrated bracelets in an array of finishes from carnation gold to 14K gold plate. A heart charm bracelet is crafted with a delicate chain and gold plate bi-colored charm.

The Spring Summer men's watch collection spotlights the new Sport Metropolitan range with models offering a bold 44mm case, multifunction dial and textured sub eyes. The elevated casual family of silhouettes come with wrist straps ranging from refined leather to classic stainless steel, while jewellery styles include link bracelets in gold plate. A black onyx bead bracelet provides a contemporary finish for today's city-goer.

The collection is now available to buy from UK stockists including H. Samuel.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2366216/Tommy_Hilfiger.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2366217/Tommy_Hilfiger_2.jpg

Georgia May Jagger Tommy Hilfiger Watches SS24-2

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tommy-hilfiger-unveils-georgia-may-jagger-as-summer-2024-watch-and-jewellery-collection-ambassador-302093340.html

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.