





Mr. David Grayson, GAP Chairman



Dr. Kenneth Lam, Chief Executive Officer of Quam Plus Financial

HONG KONG, Mar 20, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Quam Plus International Financial Limited ("Quam Plus Financial" or the "Group"), recently hosted a two-day conference of Global Alliance Partners (GAP) on 18 to 19 March 2024.GAP is an international network of regulated financial services companies that focuses on the capital midmarket. Established in 2008, Gap has been bringing together nearly a hundred local corporate leaders and professionals from around the world regularly to facilitate the exchange of investment opportunities.The annual conference of this year is led by Chairman Mr. David Grayson, and invited Mr. Joseph H. L. CHAN, JP, Under Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury, representing the Government of Hong Kong SAR, and Governor Hermilando Mandanas of Batangas in the Philippines, as special guests. The two guests shared their valuable insights on the investment markets in China, Hong Kong, and the Philippines during the conference.In addition to the local participants, the conference welcomed overseas partners such as Capital Partners Securities from Japan, Petra Capital based from Australia, Quadrillion from Dubai, WeCap Financial from Philippines, Pi Securities from Thailand and Southern Bridge Capital from Latin American.During his opening remarks, Dr. Kenneth Lam, Chief Executive Officer of Quam Plus Financial, addressed the current market conditions, acknowledging the volatility and weak sentiment that some believe may lead to a pessimistic outlook. However, he also highlighted that others see attractive market valuations and investment opportunities "I still believe that the current situation presents a combination of challenges and opportunities."With GAP's extensive network of global financial services companies and their dedication to providing innovative solutions made the conference a driving force in establishing connections between prominent and emerging markets. By facilitating closer communication, the conference demonstrated the tremendous value of collaboration and knowledge exchange in successfully navigating the dynamic realm of finance.About Global Alliance PartnersGlobal Alliance Partners (GAP) is a network organization of international, mid-market financial services companies dedicated to delivering innovative solutions for our clients across private equity, corporate fund raising, stock broking and fund management. Partner firms have completed over 1,000 corporate transactions worth a total of almost US$34 billion in 60 countries; and manage or advise close to US$6 billion worth of individual and institutional funds. Global Alliance Partners bridges the gap between investment opportunities in leading, emerging, and frontier markets, and key sources of investment risk capital. It is composed of 14 fully licensed Member Firms whose scope and reach, including their respective affiliate companies, span 28 countries in strategic markets in Asia, Europe, the Middle East, North America, and Sub-Saharan Africa, providing a truly global reach.About Quam Plus International Financial LimitedQuam Plus International Financial Limited (the "Company", Stock Code: 00952.HK) is a Hong Kong based financial services group which is listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. The Company was publicly listed in Hong Kong in 1997, it is committed to building a comprehensive, full-licensed integrated financial platform. The core businesses of the Company are brokerage business, interest income business, corporate finance business, asset management business and investments and others businesses. The Company strives to become the ideal partner for both corporate and individual investors in Hong Kong and China. The Company also offers premier one-stop financial services to its clients. The Company continued to provide capital markets services through its representative office or the wholly-owned foreign enterprise in Shenzhen, Shanghai, Shenyang, Ningbo, Beijing, Chengdu, Hangzhou and Xiamen of the PRC and through its networks of Global Alliance Partners network and Oaklins International.For further information, please contact:Quam IR LimitedMandy Lo Tel: (852) 2217-2753 Email: mandy.lo@quamgroup.comCharlie Chan Tel: (852) 2217-2504 Email: charlie.chan@quamgroup.comSource: Quam Plus International Financial LimitedCopyright 2024 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.