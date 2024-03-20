India has allocated 3 GW of solar capacity at an average price of $0. 031/kWh in two 1. 5 GW tenders conducted by NTPC and Solar Energy Corp. of India (SECI). From pv magazine India NTPC has concluded its auction for 1. 5 GW of solar projects, connected to India's interstate transmission system (ISTS), with an average price of $0. 031/kWh. Furies Solren (Mahindra Susten) won 300 MW by quoting the lowest tariff of INR 2. 59 ($0. 03)/kWh. JSW Neo Energy secured 700 MW and Avaada won 500 MW at INR 2. 60/kWh each. The tender was launched in December 2023. In a separate development, SECI also allocated ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...