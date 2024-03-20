Envirotech Vehicles, Inc: Envirotech Vehicles Announces Sales & Purchase Agreement

OSCEOLA, AR / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2024 / Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVTV), a provider of new zero-emission, purpose-built electric vehicles (the "Company"), today announced that the Company entered into a Sale and Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") with PlugD Commercial Electric Leasing and Rentals Inc. ("PlugD"), a Texas-based commercial electric vehicle leasing company. Under the terms of the Agreement, EVTV will deliver 200 electric high roof vans and trucks to PlugD for a total of approximately $16.2 million. The sale will take place over the next 13 months.

"We are thrilled to partner with PlugD in this transformative venture," Phillip Oldridge, CEO of Envirotech Vehicles. "This order represents the largest deal to date for Envirotech and reaffirms our team's 30-plus years of commitment to the development of purpose-built, low-maintenance, zero-emissions vehicles."

"At PlugD, we are committed to providing our customers with the best vehicles for their business growth in the commercial fleet space." said CEO Adam Greenberg. "After personally testing several different manufacturers, we chose Envirotech Vehicles because they are not only able to deliver with current inventory but were more reliable and cost-effective. The safety features and smooth ride are unmatched, and as a sales and leasing company, we feel confident in knowing that our customers and communities will benefit from this technology They represent the pinnacle of efficiency, reliability, and sustainability, embodying the future of transportation."

This historic purchase order highlights the growing demand for electric vehicles and the increasing recognition of their importance in addressing business, social, and environmental challenges. PlugD and Envirotech Vehicles are proud to lead the way in advancing sustainable transportation solutions and shaping a more reliable, cleaner, and brighter future for generations to come.

About Envirotech Vehicles

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. is a provider of purpose-built zero-emission electric vehicles focused on reducing the total cost of vehicle ownership and helping fleet operators unlock the benefits of green technology. We serve commercial and last-mile fleets, school districts, public and private transportation service companies and colleges and universities to meet the increasing demand for heavy-duty electric vehicles. Our vehicles address the challenges of traditional fuel price cost instability and local, state and federal environmental regulatory compliance. For more information visit www.evtvusa.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release that relate to future plans, events, financial results, prospects or performance are forward-looking statements. While they are based on the current expectations and beliefs of management, such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in this press release, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in reports filed by Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available online at www.sec.gov. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including statements containing the words "planned," "expected," "believes," "strategy," "opportunity," "anticipated," "outlook," "designed," and similar words. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Envirotech Vehicles undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, changed circumstances or unanticipated events.

