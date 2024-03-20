Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 20.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Herausragende Bohrergebnisse! Kurspotenzial von 500-1.000% ist hier durchaus möglich!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
20.03.2024 | 11:06
111 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

KuCoin Acclaimed by Forbes Advisor as One of the Best Crypto Apps & Exchanges of March 2024: Leading Platform with Extensive Altcoin Offerings and Competitive Fees

VICTORIA, Seychelles, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KuCoin, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, has been acclaimed by Forbes Advisor as one of "The Best Crypto Apps & Exchanges of March 2024", a continued honor after being recognized by Forbes as one of the Best Crypto Exchanges in 2023. Forbes Advisor meticulously evaluated key variables encompassing the quality of exchange platforms, ultimately recommending KuCoin as a compelling choice for both new and experienced investors.


Forbes Advisor recognized KuCoin for its exceptional attributes that distinguish itself within the industry. With over 800 different cryptocurrencies available for trading, earning, and investment, KuCoin has solidified its position as a leading player with an extensive range of altcoins offered at low fees.

Johnny Lyu, CEO of KuCoin emphasized, "KuCoin is honored to receive this prestigious recognition from Forbes Advisor and remains dedicated to delivering innovative solutions and exceptional trading experiences for its customers."

KuCoin was also named as one of the Best Crypto Exchanges and Best Staking Platform for 2023 by Forbes Advisor, top 50 companies in the 2023 Hurun Global Unicorn List, the Most Recommended Exchange by Finder's Award 2023, and the Best Crypto App for enthusiasts by The Ascent. Earning this coveted recognition "Best Crypto Apps & Exchanges of March 2024" from Forbes Advisor serves as a testament to KuCoin's substantial contributions to the crypto trading industry, solidifying its position as a leading platform of choice.

About KuCoin

Launched in September 2017, KuCoin is a global cryptocurrency exchange with its operational headquarters in Seychelles. As a user-oriented platform with a focus on inclusiveness and community action reach, it offers over 800 digital assets and currently provides Spot trading, Margin trading, P2P Fiat trading, Futures trading, and Staking to its 30 million users in more than 200 countries and regions. KuCoin is currently one of the top 8 crypto exchanges. In 2023, KuCoin was named one of the Best Crypto Exchanges by Forbes and recognized as a highly commended global exchange in Finder's 2023 Global Cryptocurrency Trading Platform Awards. Learn more at https://www.kucoin.com/.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2356857/KuCoin_Horizontal_Green_LOGO_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kucoin-acclaimed-by-forbes-advisor-as-one-of-the-best-crypto-apps--exchanges-of-march-2024-leading-platform-with-extensive-altcoin-offerings-and-competitive-fees-302094245.html

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.