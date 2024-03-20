SynAct Pharma AB: Bulletin from the extraordinary general meeting of SynAct Pharma AB

Today, on March 20, 2024, an extraordinary general meeting was held in SynAct Pharma AB. The meeting was convened after the request of shareholders representing more than ten per cent of the shares in the company. A summary of the adopted resolutions follows below.

Determination of the number of members of the board

The meeting resolved in accordance with the proposal to the meeting, which was presented by TJ Biotech Invest ApS, Goodwind Holding GmbH, Thomas Ringberg and some other shareholders in the company where no individual shareholder holds more than 0.38 per cent (jointly the "Larger Shareholders"), that the company's board shall consist of four ordinary board members with no deputy board members.

Election of board members and chairman of the board

The meeting resolved in accordance with the proposal from the Larger Shareholders to remove all current board members and to elect Anders Kronborg, Sten Scheibye, Sten Sørensen and Jeppe Øvlesen as new board members until the close of the annual general meeting 2024. Furthermore, the meeting resolved in accordance with the proposal from the Larger Shareholders to elect Anders Kronborg as new chairman of the board.

Lund on March 20, 2024

SynAct Pharma AB (publ)

