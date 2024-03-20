SynAct Pharma AB: SynAct Pharma appoints Jeppe Øvlesen CEO

SynAct Pharma AB (publ) ("SynAct") today announced Jeppe Øvlesen was appointed as new CEO succeeding Torbjørn Bjerke effective immediately due to a disagreement over the company's strategy. The decision was reached following today's extraordinary general meeting and after the first meeting by the new board of directors.

"SynAct and resomelagon have a bright future, and I am excited to lead the company once again during such an important time," said CEO Jeppe Øvlesen. "I understand there remains many questions about the company's path forward. Once the strategy is ready, we will communicate our plans to the market. I want to thank Torbjørn for his contribution to the company over the past years."

"It has been a pleasure supporting SynAct from both the board of directors and as CEO," said Torbjørn Bjerke. "We may have disagreement over the development strategy, but we all agree that resomelagon has tremendous potential. I wish the new team best of luck."

Jeppe Øvlesen, born 1962, is an experienced executive and biotech entrepreneur with a strong commercial background and a solid deal-making track record. He has more than 20 years of experience at the executive level and has been involved in a string of successful start-up companies, including Action Pharma, Perfusion Tech, CLC Bio, Cercare Medical, ChemoMetec, Cetrea, Monsenso, PNN Medical, Mindway, ResoTher Pharma, Go Pen, Neurescue and TXP Pharma. From 2015 to 2023 Øvlesen was the CEO of SynAct Pharma. Mr. Øvlesen has an MBA with a focus on leadership and finance from the University of Hartford, US. He is currently chairman in HG Energy Group A/S, Cercare Medical A/S, Go-Pen A/S, and Neurescue ApS, and is a board member in Perfusion Tech Aps, ResoTher Pharma Aps, Cereno Scientific and SynAct Pharma.

At the extraordinary general meeting held today, Anders Kronborg, Sten Scheibye, Sten Sørensen, and Jeppe Øvlesen was elected new members of the board. Anders Kronborg was elected chairman of the board of directors.

For further information, please contact:

Anders Kronborg, Chairman

Phone: +4531516343

Mail: akr@resotherpharma.com

About SynAct Pharma AB

SynAct Pharma AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: SYNACT) is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the resolution of inflammation through the selective activation of the melanocortin system. The company has a broad portfolio of oral and injectable selective melanocortin agonists aimed at inducing anti-inflammatory and inflammation resolution activity to help patients achieve immune balance and overcome their inflammation. For more information: www.synactpharma.com.

This information is information that SynAct Pharma is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2024-03-20 10:59 CET.