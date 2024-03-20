Anzeige
WKN: A2QNH0 | ISIN: NO0010921232 | Ticker-Symbol: 7QF
Tradegate
19.03.24
18:35 Uhr
0,296 Euro
-0,003
-0,94 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AKER HORIZONS ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AKER HORIZONS ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2960,30912:54
0,2960,30912:51
PR Newswire
20.03.2024 | 11:30
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aker Horizons ASA: Annual and Sustainability Report 2023

LYSAKER, Norway, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Horizons hereby publishes its Annual and Sustainability Report 2023, which includes the consolidated accounts for the group, the corporate governance report and the auditor's report.

The report is attached and is also available on https://akerhorizons.com/investors/reports-and-presentations/

Aker Horizons has also published its annual financial statements in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF), available as an attachment to this release.

For further information, please contact:

Marianne Stigset, Communications, Tel: +47 41 18 84 82, marianne.stigset@akerhorizons.com

Stian Andreassen, Investor Relations, Tel: +47 41 64 31 07, stian.andreassen@akerhorizons.com

About Aker Horizons

Aker Horizons develops green energy and green industry to accelerate the transition to Net Zero. The company is active in renewable energy, carbon capture and hydrogen and develops industrial-scale decarbonization projects. As part of the Aker group, Aker Horizons applies industrial, technological and capital markets expertise with a planet-positive purpose to drive decarbonization globally. Aker Horizons is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange and headquartered in Fornebu, Norway. Across its portfolio, the company is present on five continents. www.akerhorizons.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-horizons/r/aker-horizons-asa--annual-and-sustainability-report-2023,c3948787

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/20659/3948787/2682196.zip

ah-2023-12-31-en.zip

https://mb.cision.com/Public/20659/3948787/9b0d5c71ee4deb66.pdf

Aker Horizons Annual and Sustainability Report 2023

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aker-horizons-asa-annual-and-sustainability-report-2023-302094425.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
