Conceived to be produced at substantially lower costs than conventional perovskite solar cells based on metal contacts, the new cell is reportedly able to achieve a bifaciality factor of over 80% and a power generation density exceeding 36%. Researchers at the University of Surrey in the United Kingdom have fabricated a flexible bifacial solar cell that relies on single-walled carbon nanotubes (SWCNTs) for both front and back electrodes. Traditional metal grid contacts used as electrodes in solar cells are able to provide transparency, but they also require high doping of the cell surface layer ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...