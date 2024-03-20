Zomedica Corp.: Zomedica to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results and Provide Business Update on Monday, April 1, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. ET

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2024 / Zomedica Corp. (NYSE American:ZOM) ("Zomedica" or the "Company"), a veterinary health company offering point-of-care diagnostic and therapeutic products for equine and companion animals, will host a conference call and audio-only webcast on Monday, April 1st, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the Company's operational and financial highlights for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023. A question-and-answer session will follow management's prepared remarks.

Event: Zomedica Corp. Q4 and Full Year 2023 Financial Results Conference Call

Date: Monday, April 1, 2024

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Live Call: +1-877-407-0789 (U.S. Toll-Free) or +1-201-689-8562 (International)

Webcast: Zomedica Q4 & Full Year 2023 Earnings Call

For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a dial-in replay of the call will be available until Monday, April 15, 2024, at 11:59 AM ET and can be accessed by dialing +1-844-512-2921 (U.S. Toll-Free) or +1-412-317-6671 (International) and entering replay pin number: 13745341.

About Zomedica

Based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Zomedica (NYSE American:ZOM) is a veterinary health company creating products for horses, dogs, and cats by focusing on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians. Zomedica's product portfolio includes innovative diagnostics and medical devices that emphasize patient health and practice health. Zomedica's mission is to provide veterinarians the opportunity to increase productivity and grow revenue while better serving the animals in their care. For more information, visit www.zomedica.com.

