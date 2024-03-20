Anzeige
11,80012,20012:02
PR Newswire
20.03.2024 | 11:42
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Keller Group Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Keller Group Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 20

20 March 2024

Keller Group plc

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Keller Group plc (the "Company") announces that on 19 March 2024 it was notified of the following transactions in the Company's Ordinary shares of 10 pence each ("Shares") undertaken by Executive Directors and other Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs").

Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP") vesting

As a result of the vesting of Shares under the Company's LTIP, on 18 March 2024 the following Executive Directors and PDMR acquired Shares for nil consideration:

LTIP Deferred Bonus Awards granted on 15 March 2022 - in respect of the year ended 31 December 2021

Director / PDMR

Number of Shares awarded

Number of Shares released*

Number of Shares sold to cover tax liability

Net number of Shares acquired

David Burke

16,206

17,956

9,487

8,469

Eric Drooff

5,647

6,256

4,538

1,718

Michael Speakman

24,684

27,349

12,900

14,449

*Includes dividend equivalents added as Shares since the date of grant.

The Shares were sold at 1,006 pence each to cover tax liabilities (which includes employee social security charges) and the transaction took place as an off-market transaction using Shares in the Company's employee benefit trust ("EBT"). The sale price was agreed with the trustees of the EBT as representative of the Shares' prevailing market value (being based on the prevailing mid-market closing price of a Share as shown on the London Stock Exchange at the time of the transfer).

LTIP Performance Share Awards granted on 15 March 2021 - for the period 2021/23

Director / PDMR

Number of Shares awarded

Number of Shares released*

Number of Shares sold to cover tax liability

Net number of Shares acquired

David Burke

56,273

62,126

29,302

32,824

Eric Drooff

28,879

31,881

8,751

23,130

Michael Speakman

102,858

113,557

53,560

59,997

Kerry Porritt

20,709

22,862

10,783

12,079

John Raine

20,409

22,530

7,586

14,944

Katrina Roche

22,059

24,352

11,486

12,866

Peter Wyton

28,012

30,924**

N/A

N/A

*Includes dividend equivalents added as Shares since the date of grant.

**Peter Wyton received an equivalent cash payment in place of Shares on vesting of the award.

The 2021 LTIP Performance Share Awards were measured over a three-year performance period which began on 1 January 2021 and ended on 31 December 2023, and were subject to four performance conditions (listed below). The performance conditions were partially met and the awards vested as follows:

Measures

Vesting schedule and outcome3

% of award that will vest

Outcome

Vesting %

0%

25%

100%

25% weight
Cumulative EPS over three years1

Less than 245p

245p

310p

338.8p

25.0

25% weight
Keller's TSR ranking relative to the constituents of the FTSE 250 comparator index2

Less than median

Median

Upper quartile or higher

Upper quartile

25.0

25% weight
ROCE over three years3

Below 12%

12%

18%

17.2%

22.5

25% weight
Operating profit margin

Less than 5.2%

5.2%

6.2%

6.1%

23.1

Total vesting

95.6

1 EPS and ROCE are before non-underlying items on an IFRS 16 basis.

2 Excluding investment trusts and financial services.

3 Average of the three-year ROCE for 2021-23.

The Shares were sold at 1,006 pence each to cover tax liabilities (which includes employee social security charges) and the transaction took place as an off-market transaction using Shares in the EBT. The sale price was agreed with the trustees of the EBT as representative of the Shares' prevailing market value (being based on the prevailing mid-market closing price of a Share as shown on the London Stock Exchange at the time of the transfer).

LTIP Conditional Share Awards granted on 15 March 2021

PDMR

Number of Shares awarded

Number of Shares released*

Number of Shares sold to cover tax liability

Net number of Shares acquired

Deepak Raj

5,419

6,254

0

6,254

Craig Scott

2,147

2,478**

N/A

N/A

*Includes dividend equivalents added as Shares since the date of grant.

**Craig Scott received an equivalent cash payment in place of Shares on vesting of the award.

The Shares were sold at 999.3 pence each to cover tax liabilities (which includes employee social security charges) and the transaction took place in the London Stock Exchange.

The Notification of Dealing Form for each Executive Director and PDMR can be found below.

LTIP grant

On 18 March 2024 the Company granted the following awards under the LTIP:

  • Deferred Bonus Awards totalling 44,796 Shares; and
  • Performance Share Awards totalling 300,908 Shares.

The grant to the Executive Directors and PDMRs listed in the tables below was approved by the Remuneration Committee under the terms of the LTIP.

LTIP Deferred Bonus Awards - in respect of the year ended 31 December 2023

Executive Directors are subject to a deferral of 25% of any annual bonus payment into Shares for a period of two years. Other PDMRs are subject to a deferral into Shares of any annual bonus payment in excess of 100% of salary, also for a period of two years. The Deferred Bonus Awards retain eligibility for dividend equivalents from the date of grant until the vesting date. Malus and clawback apply.

Director / PDMR

No. of Ordinary Shares awarded1/3

Total Deferred Bonus Awards outstanding3

David Burke

11,912

12,729

Eric Drooff

14,740

14,740

Michael Speakman

18,144

19,389

LTIP Performance Share Awards - for the period 2024/26

Director / PDMR

No. of Ordinary Sharesawarded 1/2/3

Total Performance Share Awards outstanding3

David Burke

52,765

186,118

Kerry Porritt

19,426

68,521

John Raine

20,410

70,063

Deepak Raj

22,478

22,478

Katrina Roche

20,684

72,959

Craig Scott

14,426

14,426

Michael Speakman

96,441

340,174

Peter Wyton

54,278

122,218

The measures selected by the Remuneration Committee together with the associated targets are shown on the table below. The weightings are all set at 25% in order to provide balance between measures and materiality to each of them individually.

Measures

Vesting schedule

% of award that will vest

0%

25%

100%

25% weight
Cumulative EPS over three years1

Below 330p

330p

400p

25% weight
Keller's relative TSR performance vs FTSE 2502 Index over three years

Below median

Median

Upper quartile

25% weight
Average ROCE over three years

Below 12%

12%

18%

25% weight
Operating profit margin in year three

Below 5.5%

5.5%

6.5%

1 EPS and ROCE are before non-underlying items on an IFRS 16 basis.

2 Excluding investment trusts and financial services.

The Performance Share Awards performance conditions are measured over a three year period ending on 31 December 2026, except for the OPM which is measured in year three. The Performance Share Awards performance conditions are expected to vest in March 2027. Executive Directors are subject to a further two-year holding period and a post-employment shareholding requirement. Malus and clawback apply.

The price used to calculate the maximum number of Ordinary Shares under the Deferred Share Awards and Performance Share Awards was 1,004p, being the average closing price on 13, 14 and 15 March 2024 of the Company's shares on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

2 The amounts shown above represent the maximum possible number of Shares that may be granted to the above named participants under the 2024 Performance Share Awards.

3 The awards above exclude notional dividends.

Enquiries:

Keller Group plc
Silvana Glibota-Vigo, Group Head of Secretariat
Tel: 020 7616 7575

LEI number: 549300QO4MBL43UHSN10
Classification: 2.2 Inside information

Notes to editors:

Keller is the world's largest geotechnical specialist contractor providing a wide portfolio of advanced foundation and ground improvement techniques used across the entire construction sector. With around 9,500 staff and operations across five continents, Keller tackles an unrivalled 5,500 projects every year, generating annual revenue of c.£3bn.

1

Details of persons discharging managerial responsibility ("PDMR")

/ person closely associated ("PCA")

a)

Name

David Burke

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

PDMR

(Provide job title)

PCA

(Provide name of job title of relevant PDMR)

Chief Financial Officer

N/A

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

Keller Group plc

b)

LEI and classification

549300QO4MBL43UHSN10

2.2 Inside information

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 10p each

GB0004866223

b)

Indicate nature of the transaction

Acquisition

Disposal

Subscription

Other

ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award?

Yes

No

X

iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan?

Yes

No

If yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into:

X

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

(Please state currency)

Volume(s)

Nil

62,126

Nil

17,956

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated price(s)
(Please state currency)

Aggregated volume(s)

Nil

80,082

e)

Date of the transaction

Date: 18.03.2024

Time zone: GMT

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside trading venue

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 10p each

GB0004866223

b)

Indicate nature of the transaction

Acquisition

Disposal

Subscription

Other

ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award?

Yes

No

X

iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan?

Yes

No

If yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into:

X

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

(Please state currency)

Volume(s)

£10.06

29,302

£10.06

9,487

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated price(s)
(Please state currency)

Aggregated volume(s)

£10.06

38,789

e)

Date of the transaction

Date: 18.03.2024

Time zone: GMT

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

1

Details of persons discharging managerial responsibility ("PDMR")

/ person closely associated ("PCA")

a)

Name

Eric Drooff

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

PDMR

(Provide job title)

PCA

(Provide name of job title of relevant PDMR)

President, North America

N/A

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

Keller Group plc

b)

LEI and classification

549300QO4MBL43UHSN10

2.2 Inside information

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 10p each

GB0004866223

b)

Indicate nature of the transaction

Acquisition

Disposal

Subscription

Other

ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award?

Yes

No

X

iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan?

Yes

No

If yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into:

X

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

(Please state currency)

Volume(s)

Nil

31,881

Nil

6,256

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated price(s)
(Please state currency)

Aggregated volume(s)

Nil

38,137

e)

Date of the transaction

Date: 18.03.2024

Time zone: GMT

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside trading venue

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 10p each

GB0004866223

b)

Indicate nature of the transaction

Acquisition

Disposal

Subscription

Other

ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award?

Yes

No

X

iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan?

Yes

No

If yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into:

X

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

(Please state currency)

Volume(s)

£10.06

8,751

£10.06

4,538

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated price(s)
(Please state currency)

Aggregated volume(s)

£10.06

13,289

e)

Date of the transaction

Date: 18.03.2024

Time zone: GMT

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

1

Details of persons discharging managerial responsibility ("PDMR")

/ person closely associated ("PCA")

a)

Name

Michael Speakman

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

PDMR

(Provide job title)

PCA

(Provide name of job title of relevant PDMR)

Chief Executive Officer

N/A

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

Keller Group plc

b)

LEI and classification

549300QO4MBL43UHSN10

2.2 Inside information

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 10p each

GB0004866223

b)

Indicate nature of the transaction

Acquisition

Disposal

Subscription

Other

ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award?

Yes

No

X

iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan?

Yes

No

If yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into:

X

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

(Please state currency)

Volume(s)

Nil

113,557

Nil

27,349

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated price(s)
(Please state currency)

Aggregated volume(s)

Nil

140,906

e)

Date of the transaction

Date: 18.03.2024

Time zone: GMT

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside trading venue

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 10p each

GB0004866223

b)

Indicate nature of the transaction

Acquisition

Disposal

Subscription

Other

ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award?

Yes

No

X

iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan?

Yes

No

If yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into:

X

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

(Please state currency)

Volume(s)

£10.06

53,560

£10.06

12,900

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated price(s)
(Please state currency)

Aggregated volume(s)

£10.06

66,460

e)

Date of the transaction

Date: 18.03.2024

Time zone: GMT

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

1

Details of persons discharging managerial responsibility ("PDMR")

/ person closely associated ("PCA")

a)

Name

Kerry Porritt

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

PDMR

(Provide job title)

PCA

(Provide name of job title of relevant PDMR)

Group Company Secretary and Legal Advisor

N/A

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

Keller Group plc

b)

LEI and classification

549300QO4MBL43UHSN10

2.2 Inside information

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 10p each

GB0004866223

b)

Indicate nature of the transaction

Acquisition

Disposal

Subscription

Other

ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award?

Yes

No

X

iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan?

Yes

No

If yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into:

X

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

(Please state currency)

Volume(s)

Nil

22,862

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated price(s)
(Please state currency)

Aggregated volume(s)

Not applicable - single transaction

Not applicable - single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

Date: 18.03.2024

Time zone: GMT

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside trading venue

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 10p each

GB0004866223

b)

Indicate nature of the transaction

Acquisition

Disposal

Subscription

Other

ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award?

Yes

No

X

X

iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan?

Yes

No

If yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into:

X

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

(Please state currency)

Volume(s)

£10.06

10,783

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated price(s)
(Please state currency)

Aggregated volume(s)

Not applicable - single transaction

Not applicable - single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

Date: 18.03.2024

Time zone: GMT

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

1

Details of persons discharging managerial responsibility ("PDMR")

/ person closely associated ("PCA")

a)

Name

John Raine

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

PDMR

(Provide job title)

PCA

(Provide name of job title of relevant PDMR)

Group HSEQ Director

N/A

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

Keller Group plc

b)

LEI and classification

549300QO4MBL43UHSN10

2.2 Inside information

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 10p each

GB0004866223

b)

Indicate nature of the transaction

Acquisition

Disposal

Subscription

Other

ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award?

Yes

No

X

iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan?

Yes

No

If yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into:

X

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

(Please state currency)

Volume(s)

Nil

22,530

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated price(s)
(Please state currency)

Aggregated volume(s)

Not applicable - single transaction

Not applicable - single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

Date: 18.03.2024

Time zone: GMT

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside trading venue

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 10p each

GB0004866223

b)

Indicate nature of the transaction

Acquisition

Disposal

Subscription

Other

ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award?

Yes

No

X

iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan?

Yes

No

If yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into:

X

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

(Please state currency)

Volume(s)

£10.06

7,586

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated price(s)
(Please state currency)

Aggregated volume(s)

Not applicable - single transaction

Not applicable - single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

Date: 18.03.2024

Time zone: GMT

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

1

Details of persons discharging managerial responsibility ("PDMR")

/ person closely associated ("PCA")

a)

Name

Katrina Roche

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

PDMR

(Provide job title)

PCA

(Provide name of job title of relevant PDMR)

Chief Information Officer

N/A

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

Keller Group plc

b)

LEI and classification

549300QO4MBL43UHSN10

2.2 Inside information

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 10p each

GB0004866223

b)

Indicate nature of the transaction

Acquisition

Disposal

Subscription

Other

ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award?

Yes

No

X

iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan?

Yes

No

If yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into:

X

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

(Please state currency)

Volume(s)

Nil

24,352

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated price(s)
(Please state currency)

Aggregated volume(s)

Not applicable - single transaction

Not applicable - single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

Date: 18.03.2024

Time zone: GMT

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside trading venue

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 10p each

GB0004866223

b)

Indicate nature of the transaction

Acquisition

Disposal

Subscription

Other

ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award?

Yes

No

X

iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan?

Yes

No

If yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into:

X

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

(Please state currency)

Volume(s)

£10.06

11,486

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated price(s)
(Please state currency)

Aggregated volume(s)

Not applicable - single transaction

Not applicable - single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

Date: 18.03.2024

Time zone: GMT

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

1

Details of persons discharging managerial responsibility ("PDMR")

/ person closely associated ("PCA")

a)

Name

Peter Wyton

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

PDMR

(Provide job title)

PCA

(Provide name of job title of relevant PDMR)

President, EME

N/A

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

Keller Group plc

b)

LEI and classification

549300QO4MBL43UHSN10

2.2 Inside information

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Identification code

Conditional right to receive a cash payment determined by reference to the value of ordinary shares of 10p each

b)

Indicate nature of the transaction

Acquisition

Disposal

Subscription

Other- receipt of a cash payment determined by reference to the value of a specified number of ordinary shares of 10p each

ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award?

Yes

No

X

iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan?

Yes

No

If yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into:

X

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

(Please state currency)

Volume(s)

N/A - A cash payment of £311,095.44 determined by reference to 30,924 shares at a price of £10.06

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated price(s)
(Please state currency)

Aggregated volume(s)

Not applicable - single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

Date: 18.03.2024

Time zone: GMT

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside trading venue

1

Details of persons discharging managerial responsibility ("PDMR")

/ person closely associated ("PCA")

a)

Name

Deepak Raj

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

PDMR

(Provide job title)

PCA

(Provide name of job title of relevant PDMR)

President, APAC

N/A

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

Keller Group plc

b)

LEI and classification

549300QO4MBL43UHSN10

2.2 Inside information

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 10p each

GB0004866223

b)

Indicate nature of the transaction

Acquisition

Disposal

Subscription

Other

ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award?

Yes

No

X

iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan?

Yes

No

If yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into:

X

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

(Please state currency)

Volume(s)

Nil

6,254

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated price(s)
(Please state currency)

Aggregated volume(s)

Not applicable - single transaction

Not applicable - single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

Date: 18.03.2024

Time zone: GMT

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside trading venue

1

Details of persons discharging managerial responsibility ("PDMR")

/ person closely associated ("PCA")

a)

Name

Craig Scott

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

PDMR

(Provide job title)

PCA

(Provide name of job title of relevant PDMR)

Group HR Director

N/A

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

Keller Group plc

b)

LEI and classification

549300QO4MBL43UHSN10

2.2 Inside information

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Identification code

Conditional right to receive a cash payment determined by reference to the value of ordinary shares of 10p each

b)

Indicate nature of the transaction

Acquisition

Disposal

Subscription

Other- receipt of a cash payment determined by reference to the value of a specified number of ordinary shares of 10p each

ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award?

Yes

No

X

iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan?

Yes

No

If yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into:

X

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

(Please state currency)

Volume(s)

N/A - A cash payment of £24,763.82 determined by reference to 2,478 shares at a price of £9.99

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated price(s)
(Please state currency)

Aggregated volume(s)

Not applicable - single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

Date: 18.03.2024

Time zone: GMT

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside trading venue


