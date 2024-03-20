Keller Group Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 20

20 March 2024

Keller Group plc

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Keller Group plc (the "Company") announces that on 19 March 2024 it was notified of the following transactions in the Company's Ordinary shares of 10 pence each ("Shares") undertaken by Executive Directors and other Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs").

Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP") vesting

As a result of the vesting of Shares under the Company's LTIP, on 18 March 2024 the following Executive Directors and PDMR acquired Shares for nil consideration:

LTIP Deferred Bonus Awards granted on 15 March 2022 - in respect of the year ended 31 December 2021

Director / PDMR Number of Shares awarded Number of Shares released* Number of Shares sold to cover tax liability Net number of Shares acquired David Burke 16,206 17,956 9,487 8,469 Eric Drooff 5,647 6,256 4,538 1,718 Michael Speakman 24,684 27,349 12,900 14,449

*Includes dividend equivalents added as Shares since the date of grant.

The Shares were sold at 1,006 pence each to cover tax liabilities (which includes employee social security charges) and the transaction took place as an off-market transaction using Shares in the Company's employee benefit trust ("EBT"). The sale price was agreed with the trustees of the EBT as representative of the Shares' prevailing market value (being based on the prevailing mid-market closing price of a Share as shown on the London Stock Exchange at the time of the transfer).

LTIP Performance Share Awards granted on 15 March 2021 - for the period 2021/23

Director / PDMR Number of Shares awarded Number of Shares released* Number of Shares sold to cover tax liability Net number of Shares acquired David Burke 56,273 62,126 29,302 32,824 Eric Drooff 28,879 31,881 8,751 23,130 Michael Speakman 102,858 113,557 53,560 59,997 Kerry Porritt 20,709 22,862 10,783 12,079 John Raine 20,409 22,530 7,586 14,944 Katrina Roche 22,059 24,352 11,486 12,866 Peter Wyton 28,012 30,924** N/A N/A

*Includes dividend equivalents added as Shares since the date of grant.

**Peter Wyton received an equivalent cash payment in place of Shares on vesting of the award.

The 2021 LTIP Performance Share Awards were measured over a three-year performance period which began on 1 January 2021 and ended on 31 December 2023, and were subject to four performance conditions (listed below). The performance conditions were partially met and the awards vested as follows:

Measures Vesting schedule and outcome3 % of award that will vest Outcome Vesting % 0% 25% 100% 25% weight

Cumulative EPS over three years1 Less than 245p 245p 310p 338.8p 25.0 25% weight

Keller's TSR ranking relative to the constituents of the FTSE 250 comparator index2 Less than median Median Upper quartile or higher Upper quartile 25.0 25% weight

ROCE over three years3 Below 12% 12% 18% 17.2% 22.5 25% weight

Operating profit margin Less than 5.2% 5.2% 6.2% 6.1% 23.1 Total vesting 95.6

1 EPS and ROCE are before non-underlying items on an IFRS 16 basis.

2 Excluding investment trusts and financial services.

3 Average of the three-year ROCE for 2021-23.

The Shares were sold at 1,006 pence each to cover tax liabilities (which includes employee social security charges) and the transaction took place as an off-market transaction using Shares in the EBT. The sale price was agreed with the trustees of the EBT as representative of the Shares' prevailing market value (being based on the prevailing mid-market closing price of a Share as shown on the London Stock Exchange at the time of the transfer).

LTIP Conditional Share Awards granted on 15 March 2021

PDMR Number of Shares awarded Number of Shares released* Number of Shares sold to cover tax liability Net number of Shares acquired Deepak Raj 5,419 6,254 0 6,254 Craig Scott 2,147 2,478** N/A N/A

*Includes dividend equivalents added as Shares since the date of grant.

**Craig Scott received an equivalent cash payment in place of Shares on vesting of the award.

The Shares were sold at 999.3 pence each to cover tax liabilities (which includes employee social security charges) and the transaction took place in the London Stock Exchange.

The Notification of Dealing Form for each Executive Director and PDMR can be found below.

LTIP grant

On 18 March 2024 the Company granted the following awards under the LTIP:

Deferred Bonus Awards totalling 44,796 Shares; and

Performance Share Awards totalling 300,908 Shares.

The grant to the Executive Directors and PDMRs listed in the tables below was approved by the Remuneration Committee under the terms of the LTIP.

LTIP Deferred Bonus Awards - in respect of the year ended 31 December 2023

Executive Directors are subject to a deferral of 25% of any annual bonus payment into Shares for a period of two years. Other PDMRs are subject to a deferral into Shares of any annual bonus payment in excess of 100% of salary, also for a period of two years. The Deferred Bonus Awards retain eligibility for dividend equivalents from the date of grant until the vesting date. Malus and clawback apply.

Director / PDMR No. of Ordinary Shares awarded1/3

Total Deferred Bonus Awards outstanding3 David Burke 11,912 12,729 Eric Drooff 14,740 14,740 Michael Speakman 18,144 19,389

LTIP Performance Share Awards - for the period 2024/26

Director / PDMR No. of Ordinary Sharesawarded 1/2/3 Total Performance Share Awards outstanding3 David Burke 52,765 186,118 Kerry Porritt 19,426 68,521 John Raine 20,410 70,063 Deepak Raj 22,478 22,478 Katrina Roche 20,684 72,959 Craig Scott 14,426 14,426 Michael Speakman 96,441 340,174 Peter Wyton 54,278 122,218

The measures selected by the Remuneration Committee together with the associated targets are shown on the table below. The weightings are all set at 25% in order to provide balance between measures and materiality to each of them individually.

Measures Vesting schedule % of award that will vest 0% 25% 100% 25% weight

Cumulative EPS over three years1 Below 330p 330p 400p 25% weight

Keller's relative TSR performance vs FTSE 2502 Index over three years Below median Median Upper quartile 25% weight

Average ROCE over three years Below 12% 12% 18% 25% weight

Operating profit margin in year three Below 5.5% 5.5% 6.5%

1 EPS and ROCE are before non-underlying items on an IFRS 16 basis.

2 Excluding investment trusts and financial services.

The Performance Share Awards performance conditions are measured over a three year period ending on 31 December 2026, except for the OPM which is measured in year three. The Performance Share Awards performance conditions are expected to vest in March 2027. Executive Directors are subject to a further two-year holding period and a post-employment shareholding requirement. Malus and clawback apply.

The price used to calculate the maximum number of Ordinary Shares under the Deferred Share Awards and Performance Share Awards was 1,004p, being the average closing price on 13, 14 and 15 March 2024 of the Company's shares on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

2 The amounts shown above represent the maximum possible number of Shares that may be granted to the above named participants under the 2024 Performance Share Awards.

3 The awards above exclude notional dividends.

Enquiries:

Keller Group plc

Silvana Glibota-Vigo, Group Head of Secretariat

Tel: 020 7616 7575

LEI number: 549300QO4MBL43UHSN10

Classification: 2.2 Inside information

Notes to editors:

Keller is the world's largest geotechnical specialist contractor providing a wide portfolio of advanced foundation and ground improvement techniques used across the entire construction sector. With around 9,500 staff and operations across five continents, Keller tackles an unrivalled 5,500 projects every year, generating annual revenue of c.£3bn.

