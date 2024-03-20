Keller Group Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 20
20 March 2024
Keller Group plc
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Keller Group plc (the "Company") announces that on 19 March 2024 it was notified of the following transactions in the Company's Ordinary shares of 10 pence each ("Shares") undertaken by Executive Directors and other Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs").
Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP") vesting
As a result of the vesting of Shares under the Company's LTIP, on 18 March 2024 the following Executive Directors and PDMR acquired Shares for nil consideration:
LTIP Deferred Bonus Awards granted on 15 March 2022 - in respect of the year ended 31 December 2021
Director / PDMR
Number of Shares awarded
Number of Shares released*
Number of Shares sold to cover tax liability
Net number of Shares acquired
David Burke
16,206
17,956
9,487
8,469
Eric Drooff
5,647
6,256
4,538
1,718
Michael Speakman
24,684
27,349
12,900
14,449
*Includes dividend equivalents added as Shares since the date of grant.
The Shares were sold at 1,006 pence each to cover tax liabilities (which includes employee social security charges) and the transaction took place as an off-market transaction using Shares in the Company's employee benefit trust ("EBT"). The sale price was agreed with the trustees of the EBT as representative of the Shares' prevailing market value (being based on the prevailing mid-market closing price of a Share as shown on the London Stock Exchange at the time of the transfer).
LTIP Performance Share Awards granted on 15 March 2021 - for the period 2021/23
Director / PDMR
Number of Shares awarded
Number of Shares released*
Number of Shares sold to cover tax liability
Net number of Shares acquired
David Burke
56,273
62,126
29,302
32,824
Eric Drooff
28,879
31,881
8,751
23,130
Michael Speakman
102,858
113,557
53,560
59,997
Kerry Porritt
20,709
22,862
10,783
12,079
John Raine
20,409
22,530
7,586
14,944
Katrina Roche
22,059
24,352
11,486
12,866
Peter Wyton
28,012
30,924**
N/A
N/A
*Includes dividend equivalents added as Shares since the date of grant.
**Peter Wyton received an equivalent cash payment in place of Shares on vesting of the award.
The 2021 LTIP Performance Share Awards were measured over a three-year performance period which began on 1 January 2021 and ended on 31 December 2023, and were subject to four performance conditions (listed below). The performance conditions were partially met and the awards vested as follows:
Measures
Vesting schedule and outcome3
% of award that will vest
Outcome
Vesting %
0%
25%
100%
25% weight
Less than 245p
245p
310p
338.8p
25.0
25% weight
Less than median
Median
Upper quartile or higher
Upper quartile
25.0
25% weight
Below 12%
12%
18%
17.2%
22.5
25% weight
Less than 5.2%
5.2%
6.2%
6.1%
23.1
Total vesting
95.6
1 EPS and ROCE are before non-underlying items on an IFRS 16 basis.
2 Excluding investment trusts and financial services.
3 Average of the three-year ROCE for 2021-23.
The Shares were sold at 1,006 pence each to cover tax liabilities (which includes employee social security charges) and the transaction took place as an off-market transaction using Shares in the EBT. The sale price was agreed with the trustees of the EBT as representative of the Shares' prevailing market value (being based on the prevailing mid-market closing price of a Share as shown on the London Stock Exchange at the time of the transfer).
LTIP Conditional Share Awards granted on 15 March 2021
PDMR
Number of Shares awarded
Number of Shares released*
Number of Shares sold to cover tax liability
Net number of Shares acquired
Deepak Raj
5,419
6,254
0
6,254
Craig Scott
2,147
2,478**
N/A
N/A
*Includes dividend equivalents added as Shares since the date of grant.
**Craig Scott received an equivalent cash payment in place of Shares on vesting of the award.
The Shares were sold at 999.3 pence each to cover tax liabilities (which includes employee social security charges) and the transaction took place in the London Stock Exchange.
The Notification of Dealing Form for each Executive Director and PDMR can be found below.
LTIP grant
On 18 March 2024 the Company granted the following awards under the LTIP:
- Deferred Bonus Awards totalling 44,796 Shares; and
- Performance Share Awards totalling 300,908 Shares.
The grant to the Executive Directors and PDMRs listed in the tables below was approved by the Remuneration Committee under the terms of the LTIP.
LTIP Deferred Bonus Awards - in respect of the year ended 31 December 2023
Executive Directors are subject to a deferral of 25% of any annual bonus payment into Shares for a period of two years. Other PDMRs are subject to a deferral into Shares of any annual bonus payment in excess of 100% of salary, also for a period of two years. The Deferred Bonus Awards retain eligibility for dividend equivalents from the date of grant until the vesting date. Malus and clawback apply.
Director / PDMR
No. of Ordinary Shares awarded1/3
Total Deferred Bonus Awards outstanding3
David Burke
11,912
12,729
Eric Drooff
14,740
14,740
Michael Speakman
18,144
19,389
LTIP Performance Share Awards - for the period 2024/26
Director / PDMR
No. of Ordinary Sharesawarded 1/2/3
Total Performance Share Awards outstanding3
David Burke
52,765
186,118
Kerry Porritt
19,426
68,521
John Raine
20,410
70,063
Deepak Raj
22,478
22,478
Katrina Roche
20,684
72,959
Craig Scott
14,426
14,426
Michael Speakman
96,441
340,174
Peter Wyton
54,278
122,218
The measures selected by the Remuneration Committee together with the associated targets are shown on the table below. The weightings are all set at 25% in order to provide balance between measures and materiality to each of them individually.
Measures
Vesting schedule
% of award that will vest
0%
25%
100%
25% weight
Below 330p
330p
400p
25% weight
Below median
Median
Upper quartile
25% weight
Below 12%
12%
18%
25% weight
Below 5.5%
5.5%
6.5%
1 EPS and ROCE are before non-underlying items on an IFRS 16 basis.
2 Excluding investment trusts and financial services.
The Performance Share Awards performance conditions are measured over a three year period ending on 31 December 2026, except for the OPM which is measured in year three. The Performance Share Awards performance conditions are expected to vest in March 2027. Executive Directors are subject to a further two-year holding period and a post-employment shareholding requirement. Malus and clawback apply.
The price used to calculate the maximum number of Ordinary Shares under the Deferred Share Awards and Performance Share Awards was 1,004p, being the average closing price on 13, 14 and 15 March 2024 of the Company's shares on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.
2 The amounts shown above represent the maximum possible number of Shares that may be granted to the above named participants under the 2024 Performance Share Awards.
3 The awards above exclude notional dividends.
Enquiries:
Keller Group plc
Silvana Glibota-Vigo, Group Head of Secretariat
Tel: 020 7616 7575
LEI number: 549300QO4MBL43UHSN10
Classification: 2.2 Inside information
Notes to editors:
Keller is the world's largest geotechnical specialist contractor providing a wide portfolio of advanced foundation and ground improvement techniques used across the entire construction sector. With around 9,500 staff and operations across five continents, Keller tackles an unrivalled 5,500 projects every year, generating annual revenue of c.£3bn.
1
Details of persons discharging managerial responsibility ("PDMR")
/ person closely associated ("PCA")
a)
Name
David Burke
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position / status
PDMR
(Provide job title)
PCA
(Provide name of job title of relevant PDMR)
Chief Financial Officer
N/A
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer
a)
Name
Keller Group plc
b)
LEI and classification
549300QO4MBL43UHSN10
2.2 Inside information
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 10p each
b)
Indicate nature of the transaction
Acquisition
Disposal
Subscription
Other
ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award?
Yes
No
X
iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan?
Yes
No
If yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into:
X
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
(Please state currency)
Volume(s)
Nil
62,126
Nil
17,956
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated price(s)
Aggregated volume(s)
Nil
80,082
e)
Date of the transaction
Date: 18.03.2024
Time zone: GMT
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside trading venue
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 10p each
b)
Indicate nature of the transaction
Acquisition
Disposal
Subscription
Other
ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award?
Yes
No
X
iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan?
Yes
No
If yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into:
X
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
(Please state currency)
Volume(s)
£10.06
29,302
£10.06
9,487
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated price(s)
Aggregated volume(s)
£10.06
38,789
e)
Date of the transaction
Date: 18.03.2024
Time zone: GMT
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange
1
Details of persons discharging managerial responsibility ("PDMR")
/ person closely associated ("PCA")
a)
Name
Eric Drooff
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position / status
PDMR
(Provide job title)
PCA
(Provide name of job title of relevant PDMR)
President, North America
N/A
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer
a)
Name
Keller Group plc
b)
LEI and classification
549300QO4MBL43UHSN10
2.2 Inside information
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 10p each
b)
Indicate nature of the transaction
Acquisition
Disposal
Subscription
Other
ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award?
Yes
No
X
iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan?
Yes
No
If yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into:
X
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
(Please state currency)
Volume(s)
Nil
31,881
Nil
6,256
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated price(s)
Aggregated volume(s)
Nil
38,137
e)
Date of the transaction
Date: 18.03.2024
Time zone: GMT
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside trading venue
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 10p each
b)
Indicate nature of the transaction
Acquisition
Disposal
Subscription
Other
ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award?
Yes
No
X
iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan?
Yes
No
If yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into:
X
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
(Please state currency)
Volume(s)
£10.06
8,751
£10.06
4,538
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated price(s)
Aggregated volume(s)
£10.06
13,289
e)
Date of the transaction
Date: 18.03.2024
Time zone: GMT
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange
1
Details of persons discharging managerial responsibility ("PDMR")
/ person closely associated ("PCA")
a)
Name
Michael Speakman
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position / status
PDMR
(Provide job title)
PCA
(Provide name of job title of relevant PDMR)
Chief Executive Officer
N/A
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer
a)
Name
Keller Group plc
b)
LEI and classification
549300QO4MBL43UHSN10
2.2 Inside information
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 10p each
b)
Indicate nature of the transaction
Acquisition
Disposal
Subscription
Other
ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award?
Yes
No
X
iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan?
Yes
No
If yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into:
X
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
(Please state currency)
Volume(s)
Nil
113,557
Nil
27,349
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated price(s)
Aggregated volume(s)
Nil
140,906
e)
Date of the transaction
Date: 18.03.2024
Time zone: GMT
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside trading venue
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 10p each
b)
Indicate nature of the transaction
Acquisition
Disposal
Subscription
Other
ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award?
Yes
No
X
iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan?
Yes
No
If yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into:
X
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
(Please state currency)
Volume(s)
£10.06
53,560
£10.06
12,900
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated price(s)
Aggregated volume(s)
£10.06
66,460
e)
Date of the transaction
Date: 18.03.2024
Time zone: GMT
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange
1
Details of persons discharging managerial responsibility ("PDMR")
/ person closely associated ("PCA")
a)
Name
Kerry Porritt
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position / status
PDMR
(Provide job title)
PCA
(Provide name of job title of relevant PDMR)
Group Company Secretary and Legal Advisor
N/A
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer
a)
Name
Keller Group plc
b)
LEI and classification
549300QO4MBL43UHSN10
2.2 Inside information
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 10p each
b)
Indicate nature of the transaction
Acquisition
Disposal
Subscription
Other
ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award?
Yes
No
X
iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan?
Yes
No
If yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into:
X
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
(Please state currency)
Volume(s)
Nil
22,862
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated price(s)
Aggregated volume(s)
Not applicable - single transaction
Not applicable - single transaction
e)
Date of the transaction
Date: 18.03.2024
Time zone: GMT
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside trading venue
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 10p each
b)
Indicate nature of the transaction
Acquisition
Disposal
Subscription
Other
ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award?
Yes
No
X
X
iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan?
Yes
No
If yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into:
X
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
(Please state currency)
Volume(s)
£10.06
10,783
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated price(s)
Aggregated volume(s)
Not applicable - single transaction
Not applicable - single transaction
e)
Date of the transaction
Date: 18.03.2024
Time zone: GMT
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange
1
Details of persons discharging managerial responsibility ("PDMR")
/ person closely associated ("PCA")
a)
Name
John Raine
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position / status
PDMR
(Provide job title)
PCA
(Provide name of job title of relevant PDMR)
Group HSEQ Director
N/A
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer
a)
Name
Keller Group plc
b)
LEI and classification
549300QO4MBL43UHSN10
2.2 Inside information
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 10p each
b)
Indicate nature of the transaction
Acquisition
Disposal
Subscription
Other
ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award?
Yes
No
X
iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan?
Yes
No
If yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into:
X
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
(Please state currency)
Volume(s)
Nil
22,530
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated price(s)
Aggregated volume(s)
Not applicable - single transaction
Not applicable - single transaction
e)
Date of the transaction
Date: 18.03.2024
Time zone: GMT
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside trading venue
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 10p each
b)
Indicate nature of the transaction
Acquisition
Disposal
Subscription
Other
ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award?
Yes
No
X
iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan?
Yes
No
If yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into:
X
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
(Please state currency)
Volume(s)
£10.06
7,586
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated price(s)
Aggregated volume(s)
Not applicable - single transaction
Not applicable - single transaction
e)
Date of the transaction
Date: 18.03.2024
Time zone: GMT
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange
1
Details of persons discharging managerial responsibility ("PDMR")
/ person closely associated ("PCA")
a)
Name
Katrina Roche
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position / status
PDMR
(Provide job title)
PCA
(Provide name of job title of relevant PDMR)
Chief Information Officer
N/A
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer
a)
Name
Keller Group plc
b)
LEI and classification
549300QO4MBL43UHSN10
2.2 Inside information
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 10p each
b)
Indicate nature of the transaction
Acquisition
Disposal
Subscription
Other
ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award?
Yes
No
X
iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan?
Yes
No
If yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into:
X
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
(Please state currency)
Volume(s)
Nil
24,352
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated price(s)
Aggregated volume(s)
Not applicable - single transaction
Not applicable - single transaction
e)
Date of the transaction
Date: 18.03.2024
Time zone: GMT
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside trading venue
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 10p each
b)
Indicate nature of the transaction
Acquisition
Disposal
Subscription
Other
ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award?
Yes
No
X
iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan?
Yes
No
If yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into:
X
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
(Please state currency)
Volume(s)
£10.06
11,486
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated price(s)
Aggregated volume(s)
Not applicable - single transaction
Not applicable - single transaction
e)
Date of the transaction
Date: 18.03.2024
Time zone: GMT
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange
1
Details of persons discharging managerial responsibility ("PDMR")
/ person closely associated ("PCA")
a)
Name
Peter Wyton
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position / status
PDMR
(Provide job title)
PCA
(Provide name of job title of relevant PDMR)
President, EME
N/A
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer
a)
Name
Keller Group plc
b)
LEI and classification
549300QO4MBL43UHSN10
2.2 Inside information
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Identification code
Conditional right to receive a cash payment determined by reference to the value of ordinary shares of 10p each
b)
Indicate nature of the transaction
Acquisition
Disposal
Subscription
Other- receipt of a cash payment determined by reference to the value of a specified number of ordinary shares of 10p each
ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award?
Yes
No
X
iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan?
Yes
No
If yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into:
X
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
(Please state currency)
Volume(s)
N/A - A cash payment of £311,095.44 determined by reference to 30,924 shares at a price of £10.06
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated price(s)
Aggregated volume(s)
Not applicable - single transaction
e)
Date of the transaction
Date: 18.03.2024
Time zone: GMT
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside trading venue
1
Details of persons discharging managerial responsibility ("PDMR")
/ person closely associated ("PCA")
a)
Name
Deepak Raj
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position / status
PDMR
(Provide job title)
PCA
(Provide name of job title of relevant PDMR)
President, APAC
N/A
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer
a)
Name
Keller Group plc
b)
LEI and classification
549300QO4MBL43UHSN10
2.2 Inside information
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 10p each
b)
Indicate nature of the transaction
Acquisition
Disposal
Subscription
Other
ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award?
Yes
No
X
iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan?
Yes
No
If yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into:
X
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
(Please state currency)
Volume(s)
Nil
6,254
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated price(s)
Aggregated volume(s)
Not applicable - single transaction
Not applicable - single transaction
e)
Date of the transaction
Date: 18.03.2024
Time zone: GMT
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside trading venue
1
Details of persons discharging managerial responsibility ("PDMR")
/ person closely associated ("PCA")
a)
Name
Craig Scott
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position / status
PDMR
(Provide job title)
PCA
(Provide name of job title of relevant PDMR)
Group HR Director
N/A
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer
a)
Name
Keller Group plc
b)
LEI and classification
549300QO4MBL43UHSN10
2.2 Inside information
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Identification code
Conditional right to receive a cash payment determined by reference to the value of ordinary shares of 10p each
b)
Indicate nature of the transaction
Acquisition
Disposal
Subscription
Other- receipt of a cash payment determined by reference to the value of a specified number of ordinary shares of 10p each
ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award?
Yes
No
X
iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan?
Yes
No
If yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into:
X
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
(Please state currency)
Volume(s)
N/A - A cash payment of £24,763.82 determined by reference to 2,478 shares at a price of £9.99
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated price(s)
Aggregated volume(s)
Not applicable - single transaction
e)
Date of the transaction
Date: 18.03.2024
Time zone: GMT
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside trading venue