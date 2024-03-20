Exchange announcement on the results of domestic GMTN notes primary placement competitive auction

ISIN code of the security XS2648672660 Fixed income (coupon) rate (%) 3.875% Maturity date 12.07.2033 Date of competitive multi-price auction 20.03.2024 Settlement date 27.03.2024 Total amount offered for competitive multi-price auction (EUR) 45 000 000 Total bid amount at competitive multi-price auction (EUR) 67 800 000 Total amount placed via competitive multi-price auction (EUR) 45 000 000 Number of participants at competitive multi-price auction 5 Maximum admissible yield as specified by State Treasury (%) 3.540 Average volume-weighted and top bid yield in executed bids (%) 3.495 un 3.540 Auctions of Domestic GMTN Notes of the Republic of Latvia, acting through the Treasury, take place in Nasdaq Riga. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +371 67 212 431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Disclaimer This document and the information contained herein are not an offer of securities for sale in the United States or any other jurisdiction. No action has been or will be taken by the Republic of Latvia, acting through the Treasury (the "Republic of Latvia") in any country or jurisdiction that would, or is intended to, permit a public offering of the Notes in any country or jurisdiction where action for that purpose is required. The Republic of Latvia has not registered, and does not intend to register, any of the Notes in any country or jurisdiction and, in particular, the Notes have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or with any securities regulatory authority of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States and may not be offered, sold or delivered within the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and otherwise in compliance with any applicable state securities laws and may only be sold outside of the United States in reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act and otherwise in compliance with all applicable laws and regulations in each country or jurisdiction in which any such offer, sale or delivery of the Notes is made. The Notes are being offered and sold by the Republic of Latvia to primary dealers and other Nasdaq Riga members in the Republic of Latvia only by way of auction and/or direct sales, as applicable, and are not being offered or sold by or on behalf of the Republic of Latvia in any other jurisdiction. The information contained in this document does not purport to be a complete description of the Notes or the offering thereof referred to herein. Please refer to the Offering Circular dated 7 June 2013, as supplemented from time to time, prepared by the Republic of Latvia in connection with its Global Medium Term Note Programme and the applicable rules and procedures of Nasdaq Riga for the initial placement of Latvian government securities for a complete such description.