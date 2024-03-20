Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG, LSE: FERG) (the "Company") announces today that it purchased a total of 52,314 of its ordinary shares in the period from March 11, 2024, up to and including March 15, 2024, in connection with its $3.0 billion share repurchase program.

Aggregated information about the purchases carried out during this period

Trading Day Aggregate Daily Volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (USD) Trading Venue March 11, 2024 900 196.3956 ARCX March 11, 2024 200 196.8200 XNAS March 11, 2024 12,240 196.9313 XNYS March 12, 2024 705 198.9050 XNYS March 13, 2024 200 205.2900 ARCX March 13, 2024 200 205.2500 XNAS March 13, 2024 2,300 204.4065 XNYS March 14, 2024 698 207.6081 ARCX March 14, 2024 30 205.9300 BATS March 14, 2024 70 205.5500 HRTF March 14, 2024 140 208.2373 XCIS March 14, 2024 1,060 207.1158 XNAS March 14, 2024 17,501 207.3259 XNYS March 14, 2024 70 205.5500 XTXD March 15, 2024 300 207.0733 ARCX March 15, 2024 100 206.9200 BATS March 15, 2024 638 206.8800 HRTF March 15, 2024 300 207.0100 KNLI March 15, 2024 703 207.1246 XNAS March 15, 2024 13,959 206.8059 XNYS

The Company intends to hold these shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares (including those purchased but not yet settled), the number of shares held by the Company in treasury will be 29,503,402.

Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 202,667,780. The figure of 202,667,780 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, detailed information about the individual purchases can be found at Ferguson Investors Shareholder Center Share Buy-Back Details 2024 Share Buy-Back.

