Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG, LSE: FERG) (the "Company") announces today that it purchased a total of 52,314 of its ordinary shares in the period from March 11, 2024, up to and including March 15, 2024, in connection with its $3.0 billion share repurchase program.
Aggregated information about the purchases carried out during this period
Trading Day
Aggregate Daily Volume (in number of shares)
Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (USD)
Trading Venue
March 11, 2024
900
196.3956
ARCX
March 11, 2024
200
196.8200
XNAS
March 11, 2024
12,240
196.9313
XNYS
March 12, 2024
705
198.9050
XNYS
March 13, 2024
200
205.2900
ARCX
March 13, 2024
200
205.2500
XNAS
March 13, 2024
2,300
204.4065
XNYS
March 14, 2024
698
207.6081
ARCX
March 14, 2024
30
205.9300
BATS
March 14, 2024
70
205.5500
HRTF
March 14, 2024
140
208.2373
XCIS
March 14, 2024
1,060
207.1158
XNAS
March 14, 2024
17,501
207.3259
XNYS
March 14, 2024
70
205.5500
XTXD
March 15, 2024
300
207.0733
ARCX
March 15, 2024
100
206.9200
BATS
March 15, 2024
638
206.8800
HRTF
March 15, 2024
300
207.0100
KNLI
March 15, 2024
703
207.1246
XNAS
March 15, 2024
13,959
206.8059
XNYS
The Company intends to hold these shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares (including those purchased but not yet settled), the number of shares held by the Company in treasury will be 29,503,402.
Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 202,667,780. The figure of 202,667,780 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, detailed information about the individual purchases can be found at Ferguson Investors Shareholder Center Share Buy-Back Details 2024 Share Buy-Back.
