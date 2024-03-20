EQS-News: Gauteng Tourism Authority / Key word(s): Expansion

Direct Sao Paulo to Gauteng flights opens a myriad of opportunities for Brazilian travelers



20.03.2024 / 12:00 CET/CEST

When it's time for a holiday look to Gauteng, South Africa's economic hub ( https://www.Gauteng.net/ ) and gateway to Africa that combines business with leisure, offers cultural experiences, scenic getaways, world class shopping, restaurants and more. "The reopening of SAA's four weekly direct flights from Guarulhos International Airport in São Paulo, to OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg and Cape Town International Airport in November 2023, is about connecting cities and bridging diverse cultures and experiences. Since the launch, the flights have a more than 60% load factor which is expected to grow" said Sthembiso Dlamini GTA's CEO. Within 9-10 hrs Brazilian travellers can immerse themselves in the rich tapestry of experiences that Gauteng offers - from its vibrant urban lifestyle to its stunning natural landscapes. It is an invitation to explore the GPLifestyle - a unique blend of adventure, culture, and cuisine that the province is renowned for. With two flights from Johannesburg (Mondays and Thursdays, departing at 11.20am) and two flights from Cape Town (Tuesdays and Saturdays, departing at 12.55pm) The Brazil route will also facilitate numerous export and import opportunities and augment existing trade relations between the two countries. By operating a wide body fleet of aircraft, with sufficient space to load palletised cargo, SAA is providing faster movement of goods from general cargo, pharmaceuticals, or high value cargo and boosting the movement of time-sensitive goods. When business is done here are five lifestyle things to do. Explore Gauteng's unique cuisine Gauteng is known for top restaurants that provide a vast selection of cuisine from across the African continent and the globe. Imbizo Shisanyama is one of South Africa's most acclaimed African cuisine restaurants that celebrate the authentic African culture and heritage. Cafe Billi Bi has combined the intimacy of a breakfast nook with the elegance of a posh restaurant which invites you to east with your hands and talk with your eyes. View the vibrant city while enjoying a delicious meal and sundowners from the unique Sandton San Deck, all-day rooftop bar or head downtown to the Maboneng Premium Lifestyle Rooftop tapas bar and restaurant. Go hiking in the Magaliesberg A World Biosphere Reserve, this ancient mountain range which was formed about two billion years ago is home to some of the oldest mountains on earth - at 2 300-million years old these mountains are 100 times older than Mount Everest. It is a beautiful nature-lover's paradise with steep quartzite cliffs, deep gorges, tumbling waterfalls, indigenous woodland, grasslands, and bushveld savannah. It's a with over 130 species of trees and a great diversity of ferns, grasses, flowers, and fungi. Get back to mankind's roots Visit Mrs Pless on of the first hominins, at the Cradle of Humankind. Explore the caves where early man lived some three million and more years ago, and roamed on 47 000ha area of grasslands, gently undulating hills and rocky outcrops, making fire and fashioning stone tools Be inspired by culture Visit Soweto, the hometown of two South African World leaders, Nelson Mandela and Bishop Desmond Tutu, soak up the atmosphere, meet the people, taste local cuisine and feel the vibe. Get close to the Big Five Relax at one of 30 lodges and ranches of the Dinokeng Game reserve or take a safari to spot some of free-roaming Big Five (lion, elephant, rhino, leopards, and African buffalo) along with cheetahs and hyenas. Dinokeng means "place of rivers" and the reserve is named for the many rivers that flow through it making a haven for animals and birdlife. Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Gauteng Tourism Authority. Download image: https://apo-opa.co/3voC2XS Enquiries:

Anele Mdzikwa Destination Marketing & Communications Gauteng Tourism Authority Mobile: +27 (72) 727 2549 Email: anele@gauteng.net 124 Main Street, Marshalltown, Johannesburg



