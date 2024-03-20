Table Needs Launches Restaurant Marketing Services for US-Based Food Trucks, Coffee Shops, and Quick-Service Restaurants

Now Available: Digital Marketing Designed to Help More Restaurants Reach Profitability

MOBILE, AL / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2024 / Table Needs, Inc. announced today that its Restaurant Marketing Services are now available to any qualified US-based quick-service restaurants, coffee shops, bakeries, and food trucks. New restaurant marketing services customers are no longer required to be current users of the Table Needs Restaurant Operations Platform.

Table Needs Hands-On Restaurant Marketing

A business owner types on a laptop, sandwiched between phones showcasing Instagram posts for a bagel shop and a date night special, representing Table Needs' marketing services.



"Marketing is an essential part of operating a profitable restaurant - especially since studies estimate that 30-60% of restaurants fail within the first year of operation and up to 80% within the first five years - but figuring out how to market themselves or find the right marketing partner that can deliver an ROI can be a challenge for many owners and operators," said Ben Simmons, CEO of Table Needs. "I'm excited to offer our results-driven marketing services outside of our current customer base and help more restaurants succeed."

Table Needs offers the ideal option for quick-service restaurants, coffee shops, bakeries, and food trucks looking for a true partner in their marketing efforts. Each engagement begins with a deep dive into understanding the heart of the restaurant, its goals, and its market before developing and executing a results-oriented marketing plan. Regular check-ins, reporting, and open lines of communication are core tenets of this service.

"We take a very hands-on approach in everything we do here at Table Needs, and that includes marketing services," said Robby Trione, Marketing Director at Table Needs. "Seeing the difference these services make for a restaurant's bottom line is thrilling."

Restaurant Marketing That's Built Into Your Business

Although not required, by pairing marketing services with its Restaurant Operations Platform, Table Needs makes it even easier for restaurateurs to get a 360-degree insight into their business and follow a clear path to profitability.

"Too often I talk to restaurant owners who are dialed into their reports and know their numbers, but have no idea what's going on with marketing, and that's assuming they're even doing any marketing," said Ben Simmons, CEO of Table Needs. "Restaurant owners should always have full transparency into their business, and that includes marketing. You can't run a successful, profitable restaurant with a blindspot."

About Table Needs Restaurant Marketing Services

Table Needs provides done-for-you digital marketing so restaurants can focus on doing what they do best while Table Needs works on delivering more customers to their counters.

Services include:

Engaging Organic Social Media to keep restaurants top-of-mind

to keep restaurants top-of-mind Digital Discoverability to amplify restaurants on Google, Yelp, and more

to amplify restaurants on Google, Yelp, and more Reputation Management to encourage positive reviews and community engagement

to encourage positive reviews and community engagement Personalized Email Marketing for announcing special offers and updates

for announcing special offers and updates Customized Websites to host your menu and highlight your restaurant

With a variety of options and service levels to choose from, Table Needs makes it simple and affordable for restaurants to attract more customers, build loyalty, and increase revenue. Learn more about Table Needs Restaurant Marketing.

Also Announced Today

Table Needs Announces Release of Table Needs Cash Flow For Profit-Focused Restaurant Budget Management

Table Needs is proud to unveil its latest addition to its Restaurant Operations Platform, Table Needs Cash Flow, a profit-focused restaurant budget management capability. Developed specifically for busy operators of independently-owned quick service restaurants, coffee shops, bakeries, and food trucks, Table Needs Cash Flow redefines the way restaurateurs manage their finances.

ABOUT TABLE NEEDS

Table Needs, Inc. is a fast-growing provider of restaurant technology and business services for quick-service restaurants, coffee shops, bakeries, and food trucks. Built to grow with your business without requiring disruptive updates or hardware overhauls, restaurants can start where they are and add on features, like commission-free online ordering, sales tax automation, cash discount program, staff management, digital marketing, bookkeeping, and more, as goals and growth develop. For more information about Table Needs, visit https://tableneeds.com/.

