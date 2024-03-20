Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - March 20, 2024) - Cannabis Bioscience International Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: CBIH) has announced the enrollment of the first patient for the clinical trial of its new intra-articular cannabinoid-based injection for knee osteoarthritis. The company plans to test the product on its first participant, and after careful collection and analysis of clinical outcomes, start enrollment of a bigger sample of patients to administer the treatment and further evaluate its efficacy.

The innovative and innocuous formulation, Orthocann, is composed of compounds (naturally produced by our organism) and our signature cannabinoids. This formulation could promote the slowing and regression of knee cartilage damage, aiding in lubrication and absorbing shock as the synovial fluid. Hopefully, through our clinical studies, this will represent an alternative to corticosteroid injections which can provide relief but have detrimental effects associated with its repetitive use, including tissue damage and systemic adverse events.

Dr. José Torres MD, CBIH National Medical Director and Rosangel Andrades, CBIH Research and Development Director, expressed optimism about this new knee injection, stating that this therapy could significantly improve quality of life for individuals who are eligible for knee replacement surgery or suffering from osteoarthritis and help them regain physical autonomy. "This medication could definitely mark a significant milestone in the field of orthopedic medicine. We have gathered so much research over the years and we are about to transform the science into what could be the perfect antidote," says Dr. Torres.

This potential new medication is set to undergo rigorous clinical trials and due to U.S. regulations it is expected to be developed in Colombia, Mexico or Houston, TX depending on cannabis declassification. The clinical study of Orthocann's injection is designed to provide key information that evaluates its safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and efficacy.

Our efforts intend to build upon our leadership and provide the opportunity to further impact the global burden of knee osteoarthritis, a leading cause of disability in older people, with a worldwide distribution. CBIH believes that this injection could naturally promote cartilage regeneration. Through the emerging mechanism of biotechnology and nanoplatforms applied to Orthocann, it could provide longer effects than current treatments, and become an opportunity for relief of a prevalent and yet difficult-to-treat condition.

