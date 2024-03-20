The award acknowledges NICE's digital leadership in support of contact centers and their agents across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) hasannounced that Global Banking Finance Review, a financial media platform with over three million readers worldwide, has named the company as "Best Digital Transformation Partner Company," across four major geographic regions, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America, highlighting its strength and leadership in its 2024 Global Banking Finance Review awards competition. This is NICE's second consecutive win in this award category.

NICE's Digital Transformation approach to empowering contact centers and their agents integrates AI-infused digital systems, customer experience platforms, applications, and infrastructure for a more cohesive and personal digital customer journey. NICE's successful digital transformation strategies include its purpose-built Enlighten AI for CX solutions customer journey, offering tools and applications which deliver seamless CX by meeting customers on any touchpoint, any time, regardless of where they are in their journey. NICE has a comprehensive approach that addresses digital entry points, journey orchestration, smart self-service, prepared agents and a complete performance suite, all embedded with purpose-built CX Analytics, AI, and domain expertise.

Our digital-first strategy isn't just about our industry-leading applications of artificial intelligence and a flexible cloud environment; the end game is to fully empower contact center agents so that they provide better personalized experiences to customers," said Barry Cooper, President, CX Division, NICE. "The digital transformation of customer service has taken many forms as businesses have infused digital technologies into their customer service models. This has elevated the customer experience, contact center operations, and the nature of agents' jobs."

Explains Wanda Rich, Editor, Global Banking Finance Review, "Empowering contact centers and their agents with advanced solutions such as NICE Enlighten AI for CX is one of NICE's many strengths as a digital transformation partner. As an integral part of managing business challenges, NICE is known for its dedication to innovation by unifying its exceptional cloud platform, workforce engagement management approach, and solutions that transform the customer journey. Our judges continue to be impressed by NICE's performance in digital transformation and artificial intelligence applications."

Another essential element distinguishing NICE's success in digital transformation is its holistic approach, which unifies its cloud platform as the backbone of its digital tools. With a unified platform, NICE's advanced AI tools utilize all data across the CX ecosystem including native and 3rd-party applications. This structure enables self-service/digital experiences, assists agents and supervisors, and allows a seamless interface with unstructured data.

To read more on NICE's digital customer service and contact center experiences, please click here.

To read about NICE Enlighten AI for CX, please click here.

To view "The Room Where It Happened" video series, which highlights NICE's innovation in AI, cloud and digital CX technologies, please click here.

About Global Banking Finance Review

Global Banking Finance Review® is a leading Financial Platform established in 2010 A Media Powerhouse with its own Online Portal, Print Digital magazine reaching over 3 million readers worldwide on an annual basis. Since the inception of the Global Banking Finance Awards® in 2011, The Awards reflect the innovation, achievement, strategy, progressive and inspirational changes taking place within the Global Financial community. The awards were created to recognize companies of all sizes which are prominent in particular areas of expertise and excellence within the financial world. The Banking awards the Financial Awards are known throughout the global banking and financial community as a symbol of excellence.

About NICE

With NICE (Nasdaq: NICE), it's never been easier for organizations of all sizes around the globe to create extraordinary customer experiences while meeting key business metrics. Featuring the world's #1 cloud native customer experience platform, CXone, NICE is a worldwide leader in AI-powered self-service and agent-assisted CX software for the contact center and beyond. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150 countries, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, partner with NICE to transform and elevate every customer interaction. www.nice.com

