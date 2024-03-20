Google Ads policy already recognizes LegitScript's Healthcare Certification program for advertising of telemedicine in the United States, Canada, Sweden, and France.

LegitScript, the leader in merchant and product certification and monitoring in the advertising, e-commerce, and payment sectors, has partnered with Google to certify telemedicine providers who facilitate online prescribing via virtual healthcare services and aim to promote their services in South Africa.

For the first time, telemedicine providers who are legally authorized to serve patients in South Africa and offer prescribing of prescription-only medication via virtual services will be eligible to run Google Ads campaigns once they become LegitScript-certified.

"Google's update to their Healthcare and Medicines ad policy is a turning point for telemedicine in South Africa, offering a unique opportunity for providers to stand out online and affirm their reliability," said Michal Conley, LegitScript's General Manager of Certification and Compliance Solutions. "At LegitScript, we're proud to facilitate this through our Healthcare Certification program. This move not only showcases the potential for digital healthcare but also reaffirms our commitment, in partnership with Google, to ensure a safe, compliant advertising ecosystem. With telehealth services flourishing, now is the time for advertisers to step forward and embrace this new frontier with LegitScript's support."

Despite complexity and heavy regulation, the telehealth industry is rapidly expanding. In South Africa, digital health is expected to achieve an annual growth rate of 7.57% (CAGR 2024-2028), for a projected market volume of more than $1.1 billion by 2028, according to Statista.

Google's policy update will open the opportunity for this growing group of advertisers to expand their digital presence, stand out from the competition, and demonstrate trust and compliance to the public.

Providers can apply directly with LegitScript, and, if certified, can then apply for Google certification to unlock their advertising capabilities. Ads must also meet all other Google Ads policy requirements.

To learn more, visit LegitScript's Healthcare Certification page, or download our Healthcare Primer to get started on your application.

About LegitScript

LegitScript has been leading the charge for a safer, more transparent internet and payments ecosystem for more than 15 years combining technology and data with a team of experts skilled in monitoring, certification, and investigations. LegitScript's broad and deep view across the entire commercial internet provides unique insights from all industries and angles, allowing businesses to evaluate, manage, and mitigate risk. That's why LegitScript is trusted by the world's largest internet platforms, payments companies, and regulatory agencies. For more information, visit legitscript.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240320926841/en/

Contacts:

David Khalaf

david.khalaf@legitscript.com