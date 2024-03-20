Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of warrants issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

As of March 21, 2024, the following warrants issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc will be delisted upon request from the issuer. Short name ISIN-code MINI L FUSN AVA 1 GB00BQRPZH14 BEAR SP50 X20 AVA 21 GB00BQRJ6928 MINI L SEB AVA 13 GB00BVZX7D26 BEAR CO2 X10 AVA 30 GB00BQRNR805 BEAR SP500 X4 AVA 2 GB00BKZYSL38 MINI S NASDQ AVA 200 GB00BQRNZ865 BULL STEM X3 AVA 2 GB00BQRC9L41 BEAR FACE X10 AVA 2 GB00BQRQ9Z03 MINI L PGS AVA 07 GB00BQRJML60 BEAR CO2 X5 AVA 19 GB00BQRQB216 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.