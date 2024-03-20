Anzeige
Mittwoch, 20.03.2024
WKN: 885836 | ISIN: US6174464486
20.03.2024 | 13:22
63 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of warrants issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

As of March 21, 2024, the following warrants issued by Morgan Stanley & Co.
International plc will be delisted upon request from the issuer. 



Short name      ISIN-code  
MINI L FUSN AVA 1   GB00BQRPZH14
BEAR SP50 X20 AVA 21 GB00BQRJ6928
MINI L SEB AVA 13   GB00BVZX7D26
BEAR CO2 X10 AVA 30  GB00BQRNR805
BEAR SP500 X4 AVA 2  GB00BKZYSL38
MINI S NASDQ AVA 200 GB00BQRNZ865
BULL STEM X3 AVA 2  GB00BQRC9L41
BEAR FACE X10 AVA 2  GB00BQRQ9Z03
MINI L PGS AVA 07   GB00BQRJML60
BEAR CO2 X5 AVA 19  GB00BQRQB216
                 
                 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.
