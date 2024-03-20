First North Denmark: Impero A/S - admission to trading of new shares

New shares in Impero A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 21 March 2024. The new shares are issued due to warrant exercise. ISIN: DK0061536828 ---------------------------------------------------------- Name: Impero ---------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares before change: 22,844,889 shares ---------------------------------------------------------- Change: 930,000 shares ---------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares after change: 23,774,889 shares ---------------------------------------------------------- Exercise price: 525,000 shares - DKK 2.40 405,000 shares - DKK 3.30 ---------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.1 ---------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 220761 ---------------------------------------------------------- Short name: IMPERO ---------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please call Certified Adviser: Grant Thornton