Mittwoch, 20.03.2024
Herausragende Bohrergebnisse! Kurspotenzial von 500-1.000% ist hier durchaus möglich!
WKN: A3CNUW | ISIN: DK0061536828
Frankfurt
20.03.24
09:59 Uhr
0,605 Euro
-0,065
-9,70 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
IMPERO A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IMPERO A/S 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
20.03.2024 | 13:22
61 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

First North Denmark: Impero A/S - admission to trading of new shares

New shares in Impero A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North
Growth Market Denmark as per 21 March 2024. The new shares are issued due to
warrant exercise. 



ISIN:              DK0061536828       
----------------------------------------------------------
Name:              Impero          
----------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares before change: 22,844,889 shares    
----------------------------------------------------------
Change:             930,000 shares      
----------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares after change:  23,774,889 shares    
----------------------------------------------------------
Exercise price:         525,000 shares - DKK 2.40
                 405,000 shares - DKK 3.30
----------------------------------------------------------
Face value:           DKK 0.1         
----------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:          220761          
----------------------------------------------------------
Short name:           IMPERO          
----------------------------------------------------------





For further information, please call Certified Adviser: Grant Thornton
