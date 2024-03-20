Chinese manufacturer JinkoSolar says its solar module shipments reached 78. 5 GW in 2023. This year, it says it hopes to sell up to 110 GW of panels. China's JinkoSolar was the world's largest PV module supplier in 2023, with 78. 5 GW of global shipments. In its financial results for 2023, the company said that its panel shipments increased by 76. 4% year on year. "At the end of the fourth quarter, we became the first module manufacturer in the world to have delivered a total of 210 GW solar modules, covering over 190 countries and regions," it said, in reference to its cumulative shipments. ...

