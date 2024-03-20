Trina Solar Co., Ltd: Trina Solar's Vertex N 720W series modules power projects in various settings

CHANGZHOU, China, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A 100MW agrivoltaic farming project in Wanning, Hainan province, was connected to the grid in mid-February using Trina Solar's Vertex N 720W series modules. Its average annual power generation is expected to be 133 GWh. The plant, one of the key agrivoltaic farming projects in Wanning and will be an exemplar of the PV + agriculture model, delivers both environmental benefits by building vegetable greenhouses beneath solar panels and social benefits by creating about 100 jobs for local farmers and enabling them to greatly increase income.

Trina Solar, a global leader in smart PV and energy storage solutions, has upgraded its i-TOPCon technology and the upgraded Vertex N 720W series modules have efficiency up to 23.2%. As one of the most popular modules around the world, Trina Solar's Vertex N 720W series modules have been widely used in various settings.

A 500MW PV power station in a high-altitude desert region of northwest China was connected to grid in late December, all using Vertex N 720W series modules. The plant is expected to have an average annual energy yield of about 1 billion kWh. Installation of 30MW of Trina Solar's Vertex N 720W series modules for an integrated photovoltaic energy storage project in the desert region of northwest China has recently been completed in late December. Another high-altitude solar and storage plant using 88MW Vertex N 720W series modules was connected to the grid in November.

These projects further illustrate the great trust owners place in Trina Solar's Vertex N 720W series modules, a star in ground-mounted power stations. It offers lower LCOE and BOS cost with low-voltage, high-power, ultra-low degradation, high bifaciality and higher string power.

Cao Yunduan, head of branding and marketing at Trina Solar, said: "Vertex N 720W series modules have become very popular because of their high-reliability, especially in rugged conditions. We are confident our Vertex N 720W series modules will increasingly be put into service worldwide."

Trina Solar is committed to leading the way in smart PV and energy storage solutions and will continue to innovate with its mainstream n-type i-TOPCon technology and reliable products, empowering the company to continue to lead the industry in the 700W+ era.

