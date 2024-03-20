LQR House Inc.: LQR House Announces New Marketing Partnerships with Collier Barnett and Gubba Rum

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2024 / LQR House Inc. (the "Company" or "LQR House") (NASDAQ:LQR), a niche ecommerce platform specializing in the spirits and beverage industry, is excited to unveil two dynamic marketing collaborations with Collier Barnett and Gubba Rum. The Company's goal in these strategic partnerships is to increase brand awareness and drive sales for its esteemed clients on its ecommerce marketplace, CWSpirits.com.

Under the new marketing agreement, Collier Barnett has joined forces with LQR House to promote its distinguished whiskey portfolio, comprising the Mythology Hell Bear American Whiskey, Ry3 Whiskey, and Smoke Wagon Bourbon. According to Collier Barnett, each blend reflects meticulous craftsmanship and embodies a unique flavor profile that resonates with whiskey connoisseurs worldwide. Within this cooperation, LQR House's influencers will be assigned to craft compelling content that showcases the artistry and complexity behind Collier Barnett's spirits. In addition, Gubba Rum signed a marketing contract with LQR House aiming to elevate awareness surrounding its rums. According to Gubba Rum representatives, made with certified organic ingredients, Gubba Gold Rum is infused with real vanilla, and Gubba Silver Rum is infused with real coconut. With a shared commitment to innovative marketing campaigns, LQR House's goal is to increase Gubba Rum's market presence and drive sales through engaging content creation and strategic promotional initiatives. Commenting on these new partnerships, CEO of LQR House, Sean Dollinger, remarked, "Since our company went public last August, we set forth a goal to double the number of marketing clients in 2024. By signing two new brands in March, it feels like we are on the right track. We believe that as LQR House continues to onboard more marketing clients, revenue for this vertical should continue to increase."

About LQR House Inc.

LQR House intends to become a prominent force in the wine and spirits e-commerce sector, epitomized by its flagship alcohol marketplace, cwspirits.com. This platform seamlessly delivers a diverse range of emerging, premium, and luxury spirits, wines, and champagnes from esteemed retail partners like Country Wine & Spirits. Functioning as a technology-driven hub, LQR House utilizes software, data analytics, and artificial intelligence to elevate the consumer experience. CWSpirits.com stands out as the go-to destination for modern, convenience-oriented shoppers, providing a curated selection of alcohol products delivered to homes across the United States. Beyond its role in an e-commerce sector, LQR House is a marketing agency with a specialized focus on the alcohol industry. The Company measures campaign success by directly correlating it with sales on CWSpirits.com, demonstrating a return on investment. Backed by an influential network of over 550 figures in the alcohol space, LQR House strategically drives traffic to CWSpirits.com, enhancing brand visibility. LQR House intends to disrupt the traditional landscape of the alcohol industry, driven by its dedication to providing an unparalleled online purchasing experience and delivering tailored marketing solutions.

