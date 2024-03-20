MGO Global Reports that Demand for Stand Flagpoles Is Flying High

Sales Growth and Market Expansion Being Fueled by Successful Digital Marketing Strategies at the time of 2024 National Election

MIAMI, FL, LONDON, UK AND NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2024 / MGO Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MGOL), a digitally-native, lifestyle brand portfolio company, ("MGO" or the "Company") today announced that demand for the Company's Stand Flagpoles and related flags, finials and other accessories sold on www.standflagpoles.com is experiencing a notable sales surge.

Voice of America (VOA.com) news recently reported that 2024 will go down as one of the most politically consequential years in history, with national elections in more than 60 countries representing half of the world's population. Maximiliano Ojeda, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO of MGO, stated, "Given that 2024 is an election year in the United States, we expect a significant increase in sales of American flags and the flagpoles needed to fly them, serving as a symbol of pride and unity for Americans and embodying the ideals of liberty, justice, freedom, love of country and national purpose. As we prepare to celebrate our first anniversary of Stand Flagpoles joining our brand portfolio, we are leveraging the deep learnings and market insight we've gained over the past year to deploy highly targeted digital marketing strategies to reach and inspire patriotic American consumers. The results have been very positive, with month-over-month sales climbing in 2024 and market expansion goals being steadily achieved."

Continuing, Ojeda noted, "Based on data metrics provided to us by Stand Co. last March compared to our current data, sales of our 25' Foot Roosevelt Premium flagpole kit, in particular, was up 48% for the same 90-day period from November through January of 2023 and 2024, respectively. We also saw brand loyalty rising, with the rate of repeat customers returning to www.standflagpoles.com up 67% for the comparable 90-day measurement periods."

"As we march towards the national election in November 2024, we expect to amplify our marketing efforts to capitalize on growing demand for our Stand Flagpole products. Moreover, MGO will be seeking to expand our target audience from largely American homeowners to the commercial marketplace, with emphasis on increasing sales to federal, state and local government agencies, small business owners and schools and universities," concluded Ojeda.

About MGO Global Inc.

MGO Global is actively engaged in building a portfolio of independent, digitally native, lifestyle brands, which are differentiated, yet all defined by distinctive, high-quality products and a shared commitment to delivering high-touch customer experiences across its ecommerce and wholesale channels. MGO is currently comprised of three business units: MGOTeam 1 which operates the The Messi Store, offering a premium line of functional and sporty casual wear, accessories and homewares in collaboration with legendary pro soccer player Leo Messi and created by Ginny Hilfiger, our co-founder and chief brand officer; Americana Liberty, which markets a growing, high-end line of thoughtfully curated home and outdoor products, including Stand Flagpoles; MGO Digital, which leverages data analytics, advanced technology-enabled marketing and our leadership's industry relationships and expertise to identify, incubate and introduce to market new, authentic lifestyle brand concepts. For more information on MGO Global, please visit www.mgoglobalinc.com.

