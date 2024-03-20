MONOGRAM ORTHOPAEDICS INC: Monogram Orthopaedics to Host Business Update Conference Call on Thursday, March 21st at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2024 / Monogram Orthopaedics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGRM) ("Monogram" or the "Company"), a medical technology company focused on reconstructive joint procedures and surgical robotics, today announced management will host a business update conference call on Thursday, March 21, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its results for the full fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, and will be providing regulatory updates, reviewing ongoing initiatives and technology strategy, and anticipated 2024 milestones.

Monogram Chief Executive Officer Ben Sexson, Chief Medical Officer Doug Unis, MD, Chief Technology Officer Kamran Shamaei, and Chief Financial Officer Noel Knape will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period.

To access the call, please use the following information:

Date: Thursday, March 21, 2024 Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time) Registration Link: https://streamyard.com/watch/Cqvuk6Z3nsUg

A replay will be available after the call and will be available in the Company's investor relations section here.

About Monogram Orthopaedics

Monogram Orthopaedics (NASDAQ:MGRM) is working to develop a product solution architecture with the long-term goal of enabling patient-optimized orthopedic implants at scale by linking 3D printing and robotics with advanced pre-operative imaging. The Company has a robotic system that can autonomously execute optimized paths for high-precision insertion of implants in synthetic bone specimens. Monogram intends to produce and market robotic surgical equipment and related software, orthopedic implants, tissue ablation tools, navigation consumables, and other miscellaneous instrumentation necessary for reconstructive joint replacement procedures. The Company has not yet made 510(k) premarket notification submissions or obtained 510(k) clearances for its robotic products. FDA approval is required to market these products, and the Company has not obtained FDA approval for any of its robotic products, and it cannot estimate the timing or assure the ability, to obtain such clearances.

Monogram Orthopaedics is working to advance the way orthopedic surgery is done. Our system is being developed to combine personalized knee implants with precision robotic surgical assistants to hopefully give patients a better-fitting knee replacement with minimally invasive surgery. One hundred thousand knee replacements failing each year in a $19.4B market represents an enormous opportunity for us.

To learn more, visit www.monogramorthopedics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include "forward-looking statements.' To the extent that the information presented in this presentation discusses financial projections, information, or expectations about Monogram Orthopaedics Inc.'s business plans, results of operations, products or markets, or otherwise makes statements about future events, such statements are forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "should," "may," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," "expects," "plans," and "proposes."

Although Monogram Orthopaedics Inc. believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the offering statement filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Monogram Orthopaedics Inc. does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

Investor Relations

Chris Tyson

Executive Vice President

MZ North America

Direct: 949-491-8235

MGRM@mzgroup.us

SOURCE: MONOGRAM ORTHOPAEDICS INC

View the original press release on accesswire.com