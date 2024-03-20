Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 20, 2024) - The inaugural call for submissions by the Cannabis Business Museum is now open. Submit images of content and memorabilia from early days of recreational cannabis legalization by accessing the form on The Cannabis Museum Website. The call is open to all members of the public to present archival content on recreational legal cannabis.

Beginning with the federal government announcement in Canada in 2015 through to today's innovations, the museum will archive the evolution of a new consumer goods industry through the eyes of its participants. The museum will collect a decade of material accessible on the website by 2025- highlighting the significant milestones, brands, and leaders that paved the way for modern cannabis products. Submissions will be evaluated for display on the website's first exhibit launch on April 20th 2024.

"Now six years into federal legalization in Canada, it's time to create a central hub to archive the evolution of the global legal recreational cannabis industry through the eyes of its participants," says Founder and Director, Farrell Miller, B.A., J.D., a cannabis industry veteran and consultant who has worked with cannabis brands and product development since early legalization. Farrell holds a law degree from the University of British Columbia, and assisted on legal defense for unlicensed dispensaries in Ontario after the Canadian government first announced its plan for recreational cannabis legalization.

About The Cannabis Business Museum

The Cannabis Business Museum is a collection of archived memorabilia from cannabis industry participants. The goal is to become a trusted resource when referencing significant industry milestones, and creating a space to share and learn from historical moments in the growing global cannabis industry. Documented, archived and easy to search, the museum website will collect submissions to curate an accessible online library of material. Displaying treasures, photos, milestones and memories of days gone by, the Cannabis Business Museum aims to document the growth and innovation as the industry matures.

Contact

Farrell A. Miller, B.A., J.D

Director, Cannabis Business Museum

farrell@cannabizmuseum.com



www.cannabizmuseum.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/202308

SOURCE: Cannabis Business Museum