Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 20, 2024) - Wellfield Technologies Inc. (TSXV: WFLD) (the "Company" or "Wellfield") is excited to announce our strategic partnership with Paybis, a significant step forward in bolstering Coinmama's operational capabilities as we expand our product and service offerings. Paybis' expertise in regulatory compliance and their robust domestic payment processing connections will be instrumental in supporting Coinmama's customer onboarding process and support its evolving regulatory demands across various geographies. This partnership is a strategic achievement for Coinmama as it broadens the platform's DeFi offerings and introduces a new self-custody Mobile App, powered by Fireblocks. The app, slated for release later this year, plays a key role in Wellfields commitment to establish Coinmama as a brand that empowers everyday consumers to use DeFi with ease.

Nimrod Gruber, Co-Founder of Coinmama, commented, "Building on Coinmama's reputation as the trusted and friendliest gateway for buying Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, our next endeavor is to make Coinmama synonymous with user-friendly decentralized finance, a goal that demands partners who are quick to adapt and eager to be part of our transformative journey. The Paybis team has been around for many business cycles and shares the same commitment to the ecosystem that we do. Their combination of operational excellence, geographical reach, and long-term commitment to our industry are the ingredients for a perfect partnership, and we are excited to work with them."

Innokenty Isers, Founder and CEO, added, "Paybis was founded in 2014 as a group of passionate blockchain enthusiasts who share a desire to build the most trusted and responsive platform for brands who bring millions of people into blockchain. We are thrilled by this deep partnership with Coinmama, a company that embodies our shared goal of positively impacting blockchain's growth. The direction Coinmama is taking, especially in the realm of decentralized finance, is one we deeply respect and are excited to be a part of. Together, we're paving the way for a more inclusive and innovative blockchain future."

About Wellfield Technologies

Wellfield Technologies, Inc. (TSXV: WFLD) is a leading fintech company specializing in innovative solutions that leverage blockchain technology for consumers and institutions. Our retail platform Coinmama provides seamless access to the cryptocurrency market for over 3.8 million registered users across 180 countries, including friendly self-custody solutions and disruptive DeFi services. Wellfield operates Tradewind Markets as a real-world-asset tokenization platform with our flagship VaultChain Gold and VaultChain Silver, backed by physical metal custodied with the Royal Canadian Mint. Expanding our offerings for institutional clients, we acquired Brane Trust and are working towards regulatory approval to operate as Canada's second qualified digital asset custodian.

