Adcore Inc.: Adcore Reports Strong Q4 and Year End 2023 Operating Results

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2024 / Adcore Inc. (the "Company" or "Adcore") (TSX:ADCO)(OTCQX:ADCOF)(FSE:ADQ), a leading e-commerce advertising management and automation platform to leverage digital marketing in an effortless and accessible way ("Effortless Marketing"), today announced its financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023.

"In 2023, Adcore saw continued strong growth, marking a year where our strategic initiatives translated into tangible success. I'm thrilled to report a significant revenue increase during the year, demonstrating our competitive edge and resilience in the dynamic digital marketing landscape," stated Omri Brill, CEO of Adcore. "Throughout 2023, we witnessed consistent enhancements in key financial metrics including revenue, gross profit, net income, and an improvement of cash flow from operating activities. This was a result of our relentless focus on optimizing ad spend efficiency for our growing customer base while simultaneously streamlining our financial expenditures to bolster our bottom line."

Mr. Brill added, "Our efforts have not only expanded Adcore's customer footprint but have also fostered strategic partnerships that amplify our market presence and introduce cutting-edge solutions. Our commitment to maintaining gross margins within our forecasted range has been crucial in achieving successive gross profit improvements. With a positive net income of CAD$74K in the fourth quarter, we're poised to maintain this upward trajectory into 2024, advancing towards our goal of becoming a leading force in the global digital marketing arena."

"Furthermore, our robust cash position, exceeding CAD$8 million, empowers us to further scale our operations and enrich our client engagements. This financial stability, coupled with our geographic market expansions, sets a solid foundation for sustained growth. The momentum built in the latter half of 2023 is a beacon for what's to come. We anticipate this positive trend to enhance shareholder value, reflecting our ongoing financial improvements and solidifying confidence in our strategic direction. As we look to 2024, I am optimistic about setting new records and achieving unprecedented success. This journey, fueled by the passion and dedication of our team, reinforces our path to becoming a global e-commerce powerhouse," concluded Mr. Brill.

Full-Year Highlights:

Total revenue for the year ended December 31, 2023, was CAD$31.2 million compared to CAD$26.6 million in 2022, a 17% increase.

Gross margin for the year ended December 31, 2023, was 41% compared to 43% gross margins for the year ended December 31, 2022, a 5% decrease.

Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2023, was CAD$907 thousand, compared to CAD$1.4 million in 2022, a 35% decrease.

Cash flows from operating activities for the year ended December 31, 2023, were CAD$1.1 million, compared to cash flows used for operating activities in the amount of CAD$3.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2022.

As of December 31, 2023, total working capital was CAD$7.6 million, compared to CAD$9.2 million on December 31, 2022, an 18% decrease.

As of December 31, 2023, the Company's cash and cash equivalents were CAD$8 million, compared to CAD$8.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Fourth Quarter Highlights:

Revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2023, was CAD$9 million compared to CAD$8.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, a 3% increase.

Gross profit for the three months ended December 31, 2023, was CAD$3.7 million compared to CAD$3.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, a 3% decrease.

Gross margin for the three months ended December 31, 2023, was 41% compared to 43% for the three months ended December 31, 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended December 31, 2023, was CAD$483 compared to CAD$605, for the three months ended December 31, 2022

North America revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2023, was CAD$2.1 million compared to CAD$1.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, an 11% increase.

EMEA revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2023, was CAD$3.4 million compared to CAD$3.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, a 1% increase.

APAC revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2023, was CAD$3.5 million compared to CAD$3.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022.

Total accumulated NCIB purchases the company made until 31/01/2024 was 1,874,500 shares.

USE OF NON-IFRS MEASURES

Management uses Adjusted earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation, and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") as a key financial metric to evaluate Adcore's operating performance and for planning and forecasting future business operations. Adjusted EBITDA excludes significant items that are non-operating in nature in order to evaluate Adcore's core operating performance against prior periods. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for net earnings, overall change in cash or liquidity of the business as a whole. Management believes the use of Adjusted EBITDA allows investors and analysts to understand the results of the continuing operations of the Company and its subsidiary, by excluding certain items that have a disproportionate impact on Adcore's results for a particular period. Management's method of determining non-GAAP financial measures is evaluated periodically and may differ from other companies' methods and therefore may not be comparable to those used by other companies.

The following table reconciles the non-IFRS measure to the most comparable IFRS measure for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023. This measure does not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and is not a measure of financial performance under IFRS, and therefore, may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME



Three months ended December 31, 2023 Three months ended December 31, 2022 Twelve months ended December 31, 2023 Twelve months ended December 31, 2022 Operating profit (loss) 106 87 (560 ) (590 ) Depreciation and amortization 387 234 1,034 1,065 Share-based payments (10 ) 93 239 505 Other non-recurring items - 191 194 404 Total Adjustments 377 518 1,467 1,974 Adjusted EBITDA 483 605 907 1,384



Three months ended December 31, Three months ended December 31, year ended December 31, year ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 CAD $ in thousands Revenue 8,989 8,766 31,218 26,649 Cost of revenues 5,333 5,027 18,485 15,158 Gross profit 3,656 3,739 12,733 11,491 Research and development, net 585 429 1,660 1,688 Selling, general and administrative expenses 2,965 3,223 11,633 10,393 Operating profit (loss) 106 87 (560 ) (590 ) Finance expense 223 671 911 2,771 Finance income (136 ) (80 ) (186 ) (390 ) Taxes on income (55 ) 16 (11 ) 55 Net Profit (loss) 74 (520 ) (1,274 ) (3,026 )



Basic loss per share attributable to shareholders 0.001 (0.008 ) (0.016 ) (0.036 ) Diluted loss per share attributable to shareholders 0.001 (0.008 ) (0.016 ) (0.036 )

ADCORE INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 CAD$ in thousands CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents 8,061 8,830 Trade accounts receivable, net 6,094 6,264 Other accounts receivable 548 430 Total current assets 14,703 15,524 NON-CURRENT ASSETS: Property, plant and equipment, net 264 592 Intangible assets, net 4,081 3,564 Total non-current assets 4,345 4,156 Total assets 19,048 19,680 CURRENT LIABILITIES: Trade accounts payable 4,980 4,829 Other accounts payable 2,152 1,195 Lease liability - 254 Total current liabilities 7,132 6,278 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accrued severance pay, net 11 11 Deferred tax liability, net 190 217 Derivative liability - warrants - - Total non-current liabilities 201 228 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Share capital 10,782 11,052 Additional paid in capital 3,615 3,466 Treasury stocks (925 ) (821 ) Actuarial reserve (95 ) (97 ) Retained earnings (1,662 ) (426 ) Total Equity 11,715 13,174 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 19,048 19,680

ABOUT ADCORE

Adcore is a leading AI-powered marketing technology company.

By combining extensive industry knowledge and experience with its proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) powered technology, Adcore offers a unique digital marketing solution that empowers entrepreneurs and advertisers by managing and automating their e-commerce store advertising and monitoring and analyzing the performance of their advertising budget to ensure maximum Return on Investment. Adcore is a certified Google Premier Partner, Elite Tier Microsoft Partner, Facebook Partner, Verified Amazon Partner, and TikTok Partner.

Established in 2006, the Company employs over fifty people in its headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel and satellite offices in Toronto, Canada, Melbourne, Australia, Hong Kong and Shanghai, China.

For more information about Adcore, please visit https://www.adcore.com/investors/, https://www.adcore.com/blog or follow us on LinkedIn.

