Syskit, the creator of the platform for providing visibility in the Microsoft 365 environment, has been mentioned in the Gartner® report: Go Beyond Baseline Microsoft 365 GenAI Controls to Secure Copilot. According to the report, "Copilot for Microsoft 365 exposes information governance challenges, and native Microsoft controls do not focus on many GenAI risks. IT leaders protecting sensitive GenAI operations should include third-party guardrails in Copilot implementations or consider alternative solutions".

"We're happy to be mentioned in the Gartner report" said Syskit's Product Manager, Danijel Cizek. "In addition to the benefits of increasing productivity, AI has the potential to amplify already existing problems exponentially. We anticipated these challenges and enhanced our solution to help our clients navigate safely in this landscape. Our answer to mitigating risks concerning Microsoft Copilot is the implementation of proper governance and having a clear overview of your access permissions and environment. We packaged those features in a centralized and user-friendly dashboard so IT admins can save time and have confidence that everything is running smoothly".

