Rexis Biotech, Inc.: REXIS Biotech and Smokiez Forge Strategic Alliance to Launch Innovative Hemp Delta 9 Beverages Nationwide

DOVER, DE / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2024 / Rexis Biotech Inc. ("REXIS") a pioneer in hydrophobic molecule delivery systems, is thrilled to announce the significant expansion of its partnership with Smokiez, a leader in the regulated cannabis market. This collaboration marks a national launch of Smokiez' high-quality, hemp-derived beverages, leveraging the innovative Hydro Fiber technology developed by Rexis.

Rexis Biotech Inc Logo

Logo

Chuck Wright, Smokiez CEO, stated "The quality of Rexis' Hydro Fiber technology has allowed us to create a beverage that reflects the quality of flavor and experience that our clients have grown to expect from the Smokiez brand. And the extensive distribution reach that Rexis built, will allow us to immediately reach our customers through thousands of retail stores nationwide. We are extremely excited about this budding partnership."

Keith Bushfield, Rexis CEO, stated, "Smokiez has an incredible reputation in the regulated markets, where they have dominated the edibles space. For our partners, we create the best-tasting beverages on the planet and are excited to bring this top-quality brand mainstream for the rest of the country to get to know."

This strategic partnership signifies a milestone in Rexis Biotech's journey, reinforcing its commitment to innovation and quality in the cannabis beverage industry, and setting new standards for consumer experiences nationwide.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of Rexis Biotech Inc.

Keith Bushfield

CEO/President

Rexis Biotech Inc.

Tel: (403) 606-1498

Email: keith@rexissystems.com

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward-looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.

About Rexis Biotech Inc.

Rexis is the industry leader and pioneer in developing Hydrophobic Molecule Delivery systems. Leading in the innovation, production and formulation of water-based ingredients for the Pharmaceutical and Consumer Packaged goods industry. Established in 2022, Rexis is building a core mix of proprietary IP to sustain strong sales models with pharmaceutical licensees, consumer packaged goods manufacturers and clinical research teams. Rexis is raising capital via WeFunder (www.wefunder.com/rexis) to meet its current growth trajectory.

For more information, please visit: www.rexissystems.com

Statements in this press release have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Products or ingredients are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

Contact Information

Keith Bushfield

CEO/President

keith@rexissystems.com

(403) 606-1498

SOURCE: Rexis Biotech Inc.

View the original press release on newswire.com.