Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 20.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Herausragende Bohrergebnisse! Kurspotenzial von 500-1.000% ist hier durchaus möglich!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 924848 | ISIN: NO0003054108 | Ticker-Symbol: PND
Tradegate
20.03.24
14:36 Uhr
17,360 Euro
+0,140
+0,81 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
OBX
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
MOWI ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOWI ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,34017,40014:38
17,35517,39014:38
ACCESSWIRE
20.03.2024 | 14:02
75 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Mowi Announces Five Products Have Earned the Good Housekeeping Seal

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2024 / Mowi Consumer Products of America, a subsidiary of the renowned Norwegian salmon producer, the world's largest producer of farm-raised Atlantic Salmon, proudly announces that five products have earned the esteemed Good Housekeeping Seal. This recognition stands as a testament to Mowi's unwavering commitment to delivering healthy and delectable seafood since its inception in 1964. As a leading aquaculture company, Mowi prioritizes the production of nutritious, top-quality seafood while upholding responsible harvesting practices.

Mowi has earned the Good Housekeeping Seal

Mowi has earned the Good Housekeeping Seal
Mowi announces five products have earned the Good Housekeeping Seal



The Good Housekeeping Institute (GHI) conducts thorough evaluations of products holding the Seal to verify the accuracy of products claims and to ensure that the products deliver on their promises. In addition to assessing taste and quality, GHI scrutinizes the manufacturer's Quality Assurance policies to guarantee that the products maintain the outstanding quality exemplified in the Good Housekeeping labs.

Mowi has earned the Good Housekeeping Seal for five products, including:

- Mowi Atlantic Salmon Portions 2 x 6oz

- Mowi Atlantic Salmon Plain Single Portion 6oz

- Mowi Atlantic Salmon Honey Maple Single Portion 6oz

- Mowi Atlantic Salmon Sweet Bourbon Single Portion 6oz

- Mowi Atlantic Salmon Tuscan Herb Single Portion 6oz

Joe Fidalgo, Managing Director of Mowi CP of Americas, expresses gratitude for the honor, stating, "We are honored to have our products earn the Good Housekeeping Seal. This accolade underscores our dedication to providing consumers with exceptional seafood experiences."

Mowi proudly offers farm-raised Atlantic Salmon sourced from various locations worldwide, including Norway, Iceland, Scotland, Ireland, Faroe Islands, Canada, and Chile. Holding top certifications such as The Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC) and Best Aquaculture Practices (BAP), Mowi consistently sets the highest industry standards.

The freshness and quality of Mowi Atlantic Salmon can be attributed to innovative skin-packaging techniques, which ensure the product remains fresh and transparent for consumers to appreciate.

Mowi Salmon is conveniently available both in stores and online, with short delivery times. Depending on the location, it may take up to 72 hours from sea to store, maintaining optimal temperatures to ensure freshness. Mowi Salmon is offered in various sizes, including the new Individual 6 oz portions, perfect for quick meals. These portions are BAP certified, guaranteeing quality.

The Good Housekeeping Seal underscores Mowi's commitment to quality and consumer education, solidifying its position as an industry leader. To learn more, visit www.mowisalmon.us.

About Mowi:
Mowi, a Norwegian company, has been delivering healthy and delicious seafood since 1964. As a leading aquaculture company, Mowi is committed to producing nutritious, high-quality seafood while upholding responsible harvesting practices. With operations in 25 countries and over 14,000 employees, Mowi fulfills a significant portion of the global demand for farm-raised Atlantic salmon. Learn more at https://mowisalmon.us and find Mowi Salmon in grocery stores, national food chains, and food service providers worldwide.

*For additional recipes, photos, interviews, plant tours, and more information, contact: Sbender@bendergrouppr.com.*

Contact Information
Stacey Bender
sbender@bendergrouppr.com

SOURCE: Mowi Consumer Products of America

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.