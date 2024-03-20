MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2024 / Mowi Consumer Products of America, a subsidiary of the renowned Norwegian salmon producer, the world's largest producer of farm-raised Atlantic Salmon, proudly announces that five products have earned the esteemed Good Housekeeping Seal. This recognition stands as a testament to Mowi's unwavering commitment to delivering healthy and delectable seafood since its inception in 1964. As a leading aquaculture company, Mowi prioritizes the production of nutritious, top-quality seafood while upholding responsible harvesting practices.





Mowi has earned the Good Housekeeping Seal

Mowi announces five products have earned the Good Housekeeping Seal





The Good Housekeeping Institute (GHI) conducts thorough evaluations of products holding the Seal to verify the accuracy of products claims and to ensure that the products deliver on their promises. In addition to assessing taste and quality, GHI scrutinizes the manufacturer's Quality Assurance policies to guarantee that the products maintain the outstanding quality exemplified in the Good Housekeeping labs.

Mowi has earned the Good Housekeeping Seal for five products, including:

- Mowi Atlantic Salmon Portions 2 x 6oz

- Mowi Atlantic Salmon Plain Single Portion 6oz

- Mowi Atlantic Salmon Honey Maple Single Portion 6oz

- Mowi Atlantic Salmon Sweet Bourbon Single Portion 6oz

- Mowi Atlantic Salmon Tuscan Herb Single Portion 6oz

Joe Fidalgo, Managing Director of Mowi CP of Americas, expresses gratitude for the honor, stating, "We are honored to have our products earn the Good Housekeeping Seal. This accolade underscores our dedication to providing consumers with exceptional seafood experiences."

Mowi proudly offers farm-raised Atlantic Salmon sourced from various locations worldwide, including Norway, Iceland, Scotland, Ireland, Faroe Islands, Canada, and Chile. Holding top certifications such as The Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC) and Best Aquaculture Practices (BAP), Mowi consistently sets the highest industry standards.

The freshness and quality of Mowi Atlantic Salmon can be attributed to innovative skin-packaging techniques, which ensure the product remains fresh and transparent for consumers to appreciate.

Mowi Salmon is conveniently available both in stores and online, with short delivery times. Depending on the location, it may take up to 72 hours from sea to store, maintaining optimal temperatures to ensure freshness. Mowi Salmon is offered in various sizes, including the new Individual 6 oz portions, perfect for quick meals. These portions are BAP certified, guaranteeing quality.

The Good Housekeeping Seal underscores Mowi's commitment to quality and consumer education, solidifying its position as an industry leader. To learn more, visit www.mowisalmon.us.

About Mowi:

Mowi, a Norwegian company, has been delivering healthy and delicious seafood since 1964. As a leading aquaculture company, Mowi is committed to producing nutritious, high-quality seafood while upholding responsible harvesting practices. With operations in 25 countries and over 14,000 employees, Mowi fulfills a significant portion of the global demand for farm-raised Atlantic salmon. Learn more at https://mowisalmon.us and find Mowi Salmon in grocery stores, national food chains, and food service providers worldwide.

*For additional recipes, photos, interviews, plant tours, and more information, contact: Sbender@bendergrouppr.com.*

Contact Information

Stacey Bender

sbender@bendergrouppr.com

SOURCE: Mowi Consumer Products of America

View the original press release on newswire.com.