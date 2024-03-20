Pizza Inn Serving Up Flavors of Family Dinner - All Day Long - With All-New Chicken Parmesan Pizza

Beloved Family Buffet Introduces Special, Limited-Time Pizza With All the Flavors of a Hearty, Home-Cooked Meal - in Pizza Form

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2024 / Pizza Inn became America's Favorite Hometown Pizza Buffet by bringing families together for comforting, delicious meals and friendly service. Now, the brand is taking the traditional family dinner and making it available any time, every day of the week, with the all-new Chicken Parmesan Pizza.

Pizza Inn Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan Pizza From Pizza Inn

Available only for a limited time, the Chicken Parmesan Pizza is a hearty, traditional recipe inspired by Mom's home cooking. This uniquely delicious dish features Pizza Inn's signature house-made dough, house-grated 100% whole-milk mozzarella, a juicy, breaded and hand-sliced chicken breast, hot marinara sauce and house-cut basil.

"Our newest pizza is everything that people love about Italian food in one bite," said Pizza Inn's Chef Patricia Scheibmeir. "The Chicken Parmesan Pizza transports you to the dining room table with loved ones for a comfort-food meal - but without having to do all the prep, cooking and cleanup. Family dinner still happens here - and it's ready to go when you are, any day of the week."

The Chicken Parmesan Pizza is available system-wide now through May 31 at the All You Can Eat Buffet - along with Pizza Inn's fresh salad bar, pastas and desserts - as well as for delivery and carryout.

To find the Pizza Inn nearest you or for more information on the entire menu, visit pizzainn.com.

About Pizza Inn

Since 1958, Pizza Inn's popular pizza buffet and friendly service have solidified the brand as America's Favorite Hometown Pizza Buffet. Unlike your typical buffet, Pizza Inn built a reputation for using house-shredded 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese, fresh ingredients and house-made signature sauce. This, combined with its small-town vibe, are the hallmarks of our restaurants that feature signature pan pizzas, chocolate chip "pizzerts," pasta dishes, salads and innovative creations that reflect today's customer cravings. The brand continues to thrive with new menu innovations, including its popular NYXL Pizza. Follow Pizza Inn on Instagram @pizzainn and to learn more about franchising opportunities, visit www.pizzainn.com/franchise.

