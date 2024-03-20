WHILL Inc: WHILL Unveils the New Urban Mobility Scooter Model Ri

Designed for active seniors, the Model Ri is ISO-certified, with a best-in-class turning radius and electronic stability control

SAN CARLOS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2024 / WHILL, Inc., a pioneering developer and service provider of electric mobility devices, announced the launch of the Model Ri, an urban mobility scooter designed for active seniors with the best-in-class turning radius and first and only electronic stability control in the industry. The Model Ri is also the winner of this year's iF Design Award, one of the world's most prestigious design honors.

Over one billion people live with disabilities and over 80 million require daily wheelchair usage, according to the World Health Organization. With the global population aging and projected to reach 2.1 billion people over 60 by 2050, the Model Ri will play a vital role in improving accessibility for all individuals (source: WHO).

The Model Ri incorporates stability, maneuverability, and portability, making it ideal for navigating busy streets and crowded indoor spaces. The dual motor system provides smooth control and the tightest turning radius in its class, maximizing mobility indoors and outdoors. The Model Ri utilizes independent suspension and a stabilizer for electronic stability control, helpful while navigating tight turns, curbs, and other common obstacles. In addition, the Model Ri's steering angle sensor automatically adjusts speed when turning, to ensure users are safe, comfortable, and confident.

WHILL's smartphone app allows users to personalize their experience with industry-first options like keyless power-on, and three Drive Modes, including Eco for efficiency and longer journeys, Standard for everyday commuting, and Sport for increased speed. In addition, the app allows users to track essential details like mileage, LG Energy Solution battery level, distance traveled, and charge cycles, features all designed to adapt to the fast-paced lifestyles of its users.

"At WHILL, we recognized a pressing need for a new approach to urban mobility for active seniors," said Satoshi Sugie, WHILL co-founder and CEO. "With the Model Ri, we aimed to create more than a scooter - we envisioned a companion that offers stability, easy maneuverability, and a simple design that appeals to everyone. We are proud that the Model Ri is the first scooter of its kind to have an accompanying application that ensures users are in control of their own experience."

The design of WHILL's Model Ri is simple and minimalistic, and the scooter takes just 10 seconds to assemble. Steering away from traditional bulky scooters, its sleek, modern aesthetic resonates with everyday lifestyles, making it an appealing option for users. Personal style can be expressed further with color options for the tiller cover, while an ergonomic seat and breathable mesh back prioritize comfort. The scooter is ISO 13485 certified for medical grade safety and quality.

For those interested in experiencing the new technology firsthand, WHILL will have the Model Ri scooter, along with the industry-leading Autonomous Service Model, and other models, onsite at the Medtrade Expo & Conference in Dallas, TX from March 25-28. If interested in learning more about the Model Ri, please visit https://whill.inc/us/whill-model-ri. Hi-res images of the Model Ri can be found here.

About WHILL, Inc.

WHILL has given consumers worldwide a way to experience new ways to move and enjoy the activities they love. Our innovative design combines state-of-the-art technology with an approachable and pleasing aesthetic, providing users with increased confidence and independence. In addition to our fleet of mobility devices, WHILL connects the world through its autonomous and on-site fleet mobility services by making public spaces like airports, hospitals and convention centers more accessible. https://whill.inc.

Contact Information:

Lauren Clark

Percepture for WHILL, Inc.

lclark@percepture.com

248-231-5178

SOURCE: WHILL, Inc.

View the original press release on newswire.com.