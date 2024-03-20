San Diego, California and Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 20, 2024) - NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BET) (OTCQB: NSBBF) ("NorthStar" or the "Company") today announced a partnership with Tallysight Inc., creators of a leading no-code content and wagering platform.

The partnership provides NorthStar with access to Tallysight's platform including dynamic odds widgets, graphics, and other editorial tools, to support NorthStar's industry-leading, in-app Sports Insights content vertical. NorthStar's Sports Insights is a key differentiating feature that provides NorthStar Bets players with analysis, statistics, trends, staff picks, and betting tips produced by NorthStar's Ontario-based team of staff writers. NorthStar's Sports Insights articles will now feature Tallysight's dynamic odds widgets, allowing registered NorthStar Bets users to click on odds within articles and place wagers without having to leave the page. The integration of Tallysight's editorial tools will enable NorthStar staff to easily create and share a variety of highly engaging betting graphics and staff picks across the NorthStar Bets platform and social media.

"The enhancement of Sports Insights is an important initiative for us this year, supporting our positioning as a premium brand that offers unique content to our customers," said Michael Moskowitz, CEO and founding partner of NorthStar. "Tallysight's tools will help make Sports Insights content more dynamic and even more closely integrated with our sportsbook to improve the overall user experience."

Matt Peterson, Co-Founder and CEO of Tallysight, said: "The partnership with NorthStar is a significant milestone for our company. NorthStar's vision for a deeply integrated sports media and betting experience aligns perfectly with our goal of revolutionizing content delivery in the gaming industry.

"We're excited to bring our technology to the table, enhancing the way NorthStar's customers engage with its content and place wagers through our innovative, real-time audience engagement solutions."

About NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc.

NorthStar Gaming (TSXV: BET) (OTCQB: NSBBF) is a Canadian-based company that owns and operates NorthStar Bets, a made-in-Ontario casino and sportsbook gaming platform that provides players with a uniquely local, premier user experience. The NorthStar Bets sportsbook provides real-time news, stats, analysis, trends and scores directly in the betting environment along with the most popular online casino games. NorthStar's subsidiary, Slapshot Media Inc., provides managed services to Northstarbets.com, an iGaming site owned and operated by the Abenaki Council of Wolinak. The Company is uniquely positioned to become a convergence leader in the intersection of sports media and sports wagering through its strong partnerships and agreements with leading media companies. NorthStar is committed to operating at the highest level of responsible gaming standards. NorthStar Bets is regulated by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario and operates in Ontario pursuant to an operating agreement with iGaming Ontario.

Corporate Website: www.northstargaming.ca; NorthStar Bets Website: www.northstarbets.ca

About Tallysight Inc.

Tallysight is a software company dedicated to elevating the sports gaming industry through flexible and customizable no-code tools. Our comprehensive SaaS platform is tailored to enhance customer acquisition and retention by facilitating seamless content integration and fostering collaboration among stakeholders. By optimizing online commerce, Tallysight empowers sports media and gaming businesses, growth teams, and content creators to manage content more efficiently and monetize their digital assets effectively.

For more information, please visit https://tallysight.com/.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws in Canada ("forward-looking statements"), including without limitation, statements with respect to the following: the Company's ability to achieve premium positioning in the marketplace, the Company's ability to continue to enhance its content and user experience, and the Company's ability to continue to execute its growth strategy. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of presenting information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future and allowing investors and others to get a better understanding of the Company's anticipated financial position, results of operations, and operating environment. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "continues", "forecasts", "projects", "predicts", "intends", "anticipates" or "believes", or variations of, or the negatives of, such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. This information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. This forward-looking information is based on management's opinions, estimates and assumptions that, while considered by NorthStar to be appropriate and reasonable as of the date of this press release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others, the following: risks related to the Company's business and financial position; risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry risks; future legislative and regulatory developments; the ability of the Company to implement its business strategies; and those factors discussed in greater detail under the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recent annual information form, which is available under NorthStar's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Many of these risks are beyond the Company's control.

If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the opinions, estimates or assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results or future events might vary materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, there may be other risk factors not presently known to the Company or that the Company presently believes are not material that could also cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. No forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future results. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speaks only as of the date made. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents NorthStar's expectations as of the date specified herein, and are subject to change after such date. However, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities laws.

All of the forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements.

